Novak Djkokovic & Aryna Sabalenka Stand Against John McEnroe & Others Over US Open’s Hated Change

There have been a few big changes made to the ATP schedule of late, and while Novak Djokovic has been vocal about the schedule, other players have taken issue with the Sunday instead of Monday start. With the US Open now also beginning on a Sunday, Wimbledon is the only remaining Grand Slam that starts on a Monday, as was the tradition! And while some players have taken issue with this, others, such as Aryna Sabalenka, might have different opinions.

Australian tennis player Jordan Thompson didn’t mince his words about the change, saying, “I hate the Sunday start. Tournaments don’t start on Sunday – they finish on Sunday. Pretty sure no player would like (it), particularly me.” While the change breaches tradition, it also feels pointed toward increased viewership over anything else, with John McEnroe outright calling it a ‘money grab.’ It would seem that more players would be upset by the obvious nature of the change. Taylor Fritz also chimed in on the subject, saying of his first US Open match, “Didn’t really want to play on Sunday and didn’t want to play early in the day either, so they got me.” He, however added that time of the day was more important to him than what day it was.

Aryna Sabalenka, who just won her first round match of the US Open against Rebeka Masarova 7-5, 6-1, had a slightly different take. “Well, it’s a tricky question, I didn’t choose to play on Sunday, but if you win the match it feels great, you have like an extra day off, which can be good and bad. But I think, me personally, I got used to it and I kind of like it.” Sabalenka said, with her post win glow, “but it only works if you win the match, you know, imagine if you finish the tournament on Sunday. Then you can be a little bit frustrated with the scheduling, but I prefer, the older I get, I prefer to have an extra day.” Sabalenka’s diplomatic answer didn’t really shed light on her feelings on the larger issue at hand, but a win is a win, and a win definitely takes precedence over viewership controversies!

Clearly, even Novak Djokovic, who was quick to question the ATP for extending the schedules, didn’t seem to have any problems with the Sunday start during his winning opener of the US Open at the Arthur Ashe stadium. “Well, good evening New York, thank you for showing up tonight.” Djokovic said to an excited crowd, post win. “It was also great to experience a Sunday night for the first time in my career. Never started a tournament on Sunday, and I will definitely want more Sunday starts in the future. Best night session in the world, the atmosphere was electric. Amazing noise, you guys were great tennis fans.” So, maybe things aren’t so black and white when it comes to which day to begin the tournaments on, as there’s no reason the beginnings shouldn’t be celebrated as well.

This is a developing story…