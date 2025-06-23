Aryna Sabalenka Makes Waves With Surprise Wimbledon Crossover Featuring Jannik Sinner

What do Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka have in common? More than you might think! Both are sitting at the top of the tennis world as World No.1s. They’ve each got the same three Grand Slam titles to their name: two Australian Opens and one US Open. They both suffered painful losses at Roland Garros, losing to the current World No.2s. And now, they’re hungry for a comeback. So what better way to bounce back than by training together?

Sinner made his return to grass courts as the defending champion at the Halle Open. But his French Open final scars were still too fresh to shake off. He bowed out in the second round to none other than eventual champion Alexander Bublik. After that defeat, the Italian took some time off before arriving at Wimbledon, aiming to reset and recharge.

Aryna Sabalenka also came into the grass season carrying heartbreak from Paris. After losing her second Slam final of the year, she made a solid run in Berlin. But she was stopped in the semifinals by the tournament winner, Marketa Vondroušová. But can the grass be greener on Wimbledon for both of them? The practice courts had a surprise guest combo today. Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka teamed up for a light training session. One of their drills included trying to hit a ball that hit the can situated on their respective sides. The two World No.1s shared laughs, powerful groundstrokes, and a bit of friendly fire.

Sabalenka’s power is no joke. In fact, her forehand might just rival the ATP guys. During the US Open, her topspin forehand averaged 80 mph—faster than the likes of Sinner, Djokovic, and Alcaraz. Yes, you read that right. The Belarusian star packed more punch than they did.

Off the court, they’ve shown mutual respect too. After the Italian faced a doping suspension earlier this year, Sabalenka didn’t hold back in voicing her concerns about the anti-doping process.

Aryna Sabalenka can’t trust the system after Jannik Sinner’s doping ban

Jannik Sinner was handed a three-month doping ban through a WADA settlement. Although an independent ITF tribunal cleared him of any fault or negligence, the case still stuck. It all started when his ex-physio used a spray that contained a banned anabolic substance. The substance transferred to Sinner during a massage, where no gloves were used, and the contamination followed. WADA stood firm despite the tribunal’s findings.

Aryna Sabalenka later admitted how the whole situation made her extra cautious. The 27-year-old “You just start to be more careful. For example, before, I wouldn’t care to leave my glass of water and go to the bathroom in a restaurant and now, I’m not going to drink from the same glass of water.” She continued, “You just become too scared of the system. I don’t see how I can trust the system.”

Now, both are marching into Wimbledon with clear goals. Sinner will hope to better his 2024 quarterfinal run, where he lost to Daniil Medvedev in a five-set battle. Sabalenka, who missed last year’s event with a shoulder injury, is finally back and ready to make her mark.

Two World No.1s. One shared court. Wimbledon just got a whole lot more interesting. Can they both make Wimbledon the missing piece in their matching Grand Slam collections? What do you think?