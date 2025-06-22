ATP Star’s Wedding, Sakkari’s Heated Debate, and Bublik’s Return From Retirement: Tennis In the Last 24 Hours

Just when you thought the grass-court season couldn’t get more chaotic, tennis reminded us that it thrives on contrasts. From wedding bells in Marbella to heated exchanges in Bad Homburg and a redemption story in Halle, the ATP and WTA stars gave fans a week packed with emotions, drama, and pure heart. Let’s dive into the whirlwind, because this week, love was in the air, tempers were on the net, and Alexander Bublik nearly hung up his racket for good.

Alejandro Davidovich Fokina’s ‘lifetime’ begins in fairytale wedding

ATP star Alejandro Davidovich Fokina took a break from the baseline and stepped into a new chapter with longtime girlfriend Paloma Amatiste. After getting engaged in front of the iconic Trevi Fountain in Rome back in January 2024, the couple tied the knot on June 14, 2025, in an intimate seaside ceremony in Marbella.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The venue was Trocadero Sotogrande, a gorgeous Mediterranean beach club nestled on the shores of Rio Real. Days after saying “I do,” the newlyweds shared dreamy pictures from their big day in a heart-melting Instagram post on June 22. The caption read, “The beginning of a lifetime 🤍 14.06.25”

AD

Tennis stars showed up for the celebration in style. Among the guests were Arthur Fils, Carlos Gómez-Herrera, Ivana Nedved (Sebastian Korda’s girlfriend), and Amy Pederick, fiancée of Alexei Popyrin.

But while hearts were melting in Marbella, tensions were boiling over in Germany.

Maria Sakkari and Yulina Putintseva spark on-court fireworks

Bad Homburg turned into a battleground when Maria Sakkari clashed with Yulia Putintseva in a first-round match that ended with words just as sharp as the shots. Sakkari, a former World No. 3, edged past Putintseva 7-5, 7-6(6) in a match packed with gritty baseline rallies and high-octane energy.

But the real drama came during the handshake. As Putintseva approached the net, visibly frustrated from the match, Sakkari called her out for not making eye contact.

As the players approached the net for the customary handshake, things quickly took a sharp turn. Sakkari confronted Putintseva for her perceived lack of sportsmanship, saying, “Just be like a human being.” Putintseva, clearly not having it, fired back, “I was a human being, look at yourself. Just leave me alone.”

Sakkari didn’t back down. “That’s why nobody likes you, nobody likes you,” she snapped, adding, “When you shake hands with someone, look them in the eyes.” Putintseva, dripping with sarcasm, shot back, “Thank you very much,” before making a theatrical bow and storming off the court to a chorus of boos from the crowd.

Meanwhile, on the lush lawns of Halle, Alexander Bublik was serving up a comeback story for the ages.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Alexander Bublik celebrates Halle victory with a raw confession

Alexander Bublik stunned the tennis world by winning the 2025 Halle Open, sealing the title with a straight-sets victory over Daniil Medvedev, his first-ever win against the Russian in seven attempts.

The Kazakh had lost all six of his previous meetings against Medvedev. But this time, Bublik brought the fireworks, toppling not just Medvedev but also World No. 1 Jannik Sinner earlier in the tournament. That victory over Sinner ended an astonishing streak where the Italian had only been beaten by Carlos Alcaraz since August 2024. He was also coming off of a successful Roland Garros, where the 28-year-old reached his first Grand Slam quarterfinal after defeating Jack Draper in the round of 16.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

If Alexander Bublik looked like a man reborn on court, there’s a reason. He revealed in his emotional on-court speech just how close he came to walking away from the sport altogether. “It’s tough to speak, I had such tough months since last Wimbledon ’til this summer,” Bublik said. “I was close to calling it quits after Wimbledon because I was not enjoying it anymore, and I promised my coach I stay there, keep practicing and after Wimbledon will make a decision whether I need to take a couple months off before trying to come back. This is happening. I have no words.”

From heartfelt moments to heated clashes and big breakthroughs, tennis delivered it all. Which moment had you hooked: the Marbella romance, the fiery handshake feud, or Alexander Bublik’s tearjerker in Halle?