Ben Shelton and Amanda Anisimova Confront High Pressure After Bold US Open Claim

The 2025 season has been nothing less than a morale booster for American tennis, especially at the slams. Back in January, Madison Keys captured the Australian Open title (her first major) after besting World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka. Then Coco Gauff beat the Belarusian at Roland Garros to clinch her second major title. While their ATP compatriots didn’t win a trophy, the deep runs by the likes of Taylor Fritz at Wimbledon were promising. He made it to the Wimbledon semis last month. Ahead of the US Open, while these three Americans might be common picks to do well, certain tennis bigwigs feel the onus might actually be on two youngsters: Ben Shelton and Amanda Anisimova.

Shelton’s been on the rise ever since he proved his mettle two years ago at the Flushing Meadows. In 2023’s US Open, he had a sensational run, making it to the semis. This year, he’s shown even more promise. In Melbourne, the 22-year-0ld reached the semifinal before losing to eventual winner and World No.1 Jannik Sinner. Then at the French Open, the World No. 6 earned his best result at Roland Garros . He reached the fourth round before eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz ousted him. On the WTA, 23-year-0ld Amanda Anisimova has emerged as a new hope for American women’s tennis. She stunned everyone at Wimbledon, shocking Sabalenka in the semifinal, and made it to the final before her defeat to Iga Swiatek.

With their impressive performances, these two have earned a big shoutout from notable experts. However, growing expectations may build a lot of pressure on Anisimova and Shelton. Just days before the US Open, former French player Marion Bartoli has picked the two rising American stars when asked which players may surprise her at the Flushing Meadows. In a discussion with Sky Sports, Bartoli said, “Mboko big time! Also, Ben Shelton, Amanda Anisimova, Clara Tauson and Naomi Osaka.”

Furthermore, ex-British ATP pro Colin Fleming predicted, “I think Ben Shelton could go very well and make the semi-final or maybe even the final.” And amongst the women, he backed Anisimova too: “Anisimova to put the Wimbledon final behind her and have another very strong run in a Grand Slam.”

But Anisimova’s form has fallen drastically since she became the first American woman to reach the Wimbledon final in six years. Back in 2019, her compatriot and 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams was last to achieve the feat.

In Montreal and Cincinnati, Anisimova faced an early exit in the first round and R16, respectively. It will be intriguing to see if she can regain her momentum from London once again. When it comes to Shelton, however, he’s already proved his potential ahead of the hard court challenge in New York.

Ben Shelton sparks hope for US Open with maiden Masters 1000 triumph

Earlier this month, Ben Shelton won his maiden ATP Masters 1000 event at the Canadian Open. In the final, he bested Russia’s Karen Khachanov in a thrilling battle. After trailing in the opening set, the 22-year-old made a comeback in the second one before pushing the match into a decider. With a final scoreline of 6-7, 6-4, 7-6(3), the World No.6 accomplished his Masters dream.

“It’s a surreal feeling,” he said after the victory. He added, “It’s been a long week, not an easy path to the final. My best tennis came out when it mattered most. I was clutch, I persevered, I was resilient. All the qualities I like to see in myself.” He became the youngest American in 21 years to win an ATP 1000-level title. Back in 2004, compatriot and former icon Andy Roddick, aged 21, achieved this milestone after lifting the Miami Open trophy.

This win should boost Shelton’s confidence at the US Open. Which becomes clear from top coach and Serena Williams’ ex-coach Patrick Mouratoglou’s comments about the 22-year-old. Speaking about his Canadian Open victory, he said, “For Ben Shelton, winning a Masters 1000 is huge. This is the last stage before winning a Grand Slam, so it’s big.”

However, Mouratoglou then noted that Shelton “has things that the others don’t. He has this incredible serve, second of all, he’s a lefty, which is a big advantage too. I would say, third, he’s really unpredictable, and he has the belief.”

What are your thoughts on Shelton’s prospects at the US Open? Will he finally end the 22-year-old long wait since Roddick clinched the trophy at Flushing Meadows in 2003? Let us know in the comments below. Don’t forget to follow our live blog to get all the latest updates on the US Open.