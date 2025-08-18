Ben Shelton and Taylor Townsend’s $1 Million Push Faces Glaring Compatriot Threat at US Open

The US Open mixed doubles draw is out! This revamped event will be played on Tuesday and Wednesday at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, with the mixed doubles draw revealing each team’s potential path to glory, where they could earn around $1 million in prize money. There have been a few last-minute changes, with the recent withdrawals of Emma Navarro, Paul Badosa, and Tommy Paul. Following those withdrawals, Jessica Pegula has teamed up with Jack Draper, and guess what? They’ll be taking on Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz in their first match. But that’s not all…

Coming to the other interesting matchups, Jannik Sinner, who recently re-paired with the 10-time Grand Slam women’s doubles champion, Katerina Siniakova, will be facing Alexander Zverev and Belinda Bencic. The all-American duo of Madison Keys and Frances Tiafoe will be taking on Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud. But the most interesting matchup in this US Open mixed doubles will feature the women’s doubles number one, Taylor Townsend.

Townsend and her doubles partner, Ben Shelton, will cross paths with the dynamic duo, Amanda Anisimova and Holger Rune, in their first match. All four of these players have already tasted success this season, so fasten your seatbelts for yet another nail-biting clash at the US Open mixed doubles event!

If we take a glance at their performances in this season, other than Townsend, all three of these players have found success mostly in the singles. Starting with Shelton, the 22-year-old’s recent title triumph at the Canadian Open gave him a major boost in the rankings. He’s currently ranked 6th in the world. His best record at the mixed doubles was reaching the SF of the 2023 US Open alongside Taylor Townsend.

Both Holger Rune (Barcelona Open) and Amanda Anisimova (Qatar Open) have tasted title triumphs this year. Anisimova had in fact also reached the final of Wimbledon. But coming to their doubles performances, both these youngsters are yet to lift a title in these events.

Switching to the most experienced one among these players, Townsend has already won two major titles in the doubles events (2024 Wimbledon, 2024 AO). Although she reached the finals twice (2024 US Open, 2025 French Open) in mixed doubles, Taylor Townsend has yet to find success partnering with an ATP pro. How excited is Shelton, though, to team up with Townsend yet again at the US Open?

Ben Shelton heaps praise on his mixed doubles partner at the 2025 US Open

Almost two years ago, Taylor Townsend and a largely unknown teenager stunned everyone by making it to the mixed doubles semifinals at the US Open. Now, things have changed a bit, and that teenager is currently a Top 10 player in the singles, while Townsend is world number one in doubles. Last time, fans relished their electric rallying and on-court charisma, featuring their iconic ‘hang up the phone’ celebrations. What are we going to expect this time?

While sharing his thoughts about their partnership in the 2023 US Open, Ben Shelton said, “This is the most fun we’ve had on the tennis court in a while.” So, we can definitely expect them to have a lot of fun while being on the court together. Both Ben Shelton and Taylor Townsend have been their biggest supporters in every thick and thin. For example, we saw Shelton celebrating Townsend’s astonishing feat (world number one in doubles) through a social media post. Even Townsend wrote “Proud of you my bro” on her IG stories when Shelton made it to the Top 10.

But coming to their excitement surrounding this partnership at the US Open, Ben Shelton said, “She’s the best mixed doubles player in the world, hands down. So if I was going to play, I wasn’t going to play at all unless I could play with her. My dad [his coach Bryan] was, like, ‘There’s no point in playing if you’re not trying to win it.’ And she’s who I think I have a chance to win it with.”

Even Townsend is “excited” to see how things go in this star-studded mixed doubles event at the US Open. Do you think Shelton and Townsend can beat Rune and Anisimova in their first match?