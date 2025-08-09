Ben Shelton Backs “Best Mixed Doubles Player in the World” for $1M US Open Glory

“This is the most fun we’ve had on the tennis court in a while,” said Ben Shelton two years ago when he and his partner succeeded in entering the last four at the 2023 US Open. But guess what? This iconic pair is set to join hands once again at a time when the event is going to witness a massive overhaul. Not to mention the boost in prize money. This time, it will be a whopping $1 million. And going into the fan week in New York, Shelton has already issued a warning to rival teams to beware of him and his WTA compatriot. She’s a trusted name in doubles.

Last month, it was officially confirmed that the 22-year-old Shelton will return to the mixed doubles format in New York. His partner is going to be none other than WTA doubles No.1 Taylor Townsend, who, like Shelton, has had quite the year. Back in January, she won the Australian Open women’s doubles crown with Katerina Siniakova. Then at the French Open in June, she made it to the summit clash in mixed doubles with compatriot Evan King. Now that she’s set to join Shelton after two years, the latter is overwhelmed.

Recently, the official Instagram account of the US Open shared a clip showing their chemistry. They were watching highlights from their time together at the 2023 edition. Reacting to those moments, Shelton simply said, “This kind of sums up what we were doing at The Open that year, which was basically Taylor putting the team on her back, hitting all the hot shots. I was just kind of like in shock. And then we had some tough cellies.” Townsend agreed, saying, “We did, we did. Oh my god, love it.” The ATP pro then stressed, “I think that’s what you can expect again.” The tennis mom added, “We know that nobody is doing like how we’re going to do it. So, I’mma just say that and I’m gonna leave it at that, honestly.” Shelton and Townsend’s matches had packed crowds, and he hopes “it’s the same” this season too. “I know it’s like the pre-week this year, but I think it’ll be a lot of fun, a lot of the same.”

Reiterating his trust in Townsend, he simply showed how confident he is for their campaign. Per him, “whenever I have Taylor on my team, I like my chances in mixed. She’s the best mixed doubles player in the world, so I think we got a good shot.” While Shelton’s super confident of his doubles journey at the Flushing Meadows, he’s also equally focused on his singles performance. And the recent triumph in Canada makes it highly evident.

Ben Shelton ups his singles game ahead of the US Open

For the uninitiated, Ben Shelton created history this week in Toronto. He won his maiden ATP Masters 1000 title after besting Russian pro Karen Khachanov. The American was initially trailing in the first set. However, he made a sensational return in the second set before winning the decider as well in tie-break. He eventually lifted the trophy with a score line of 6-7(5), 6-4, 7-6(3).

“It’s a surreal feeling,” he said after winning. Shelton wasn’t able to clinch a title this season despite good performances. Just last month, at the Citi Open, he reached the semis before losing to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina. Reflecting on his consistency in Toronto, he added, “It’s been a long week, not an easy path to the final. My best tennis came out when it mattered most. I was clutch, I persevered, I was resilient. All the qualities I like to see in myself.” With his latest triumph, he became the youngest American to win a 1000-level event since a 21-year-old Andy Roddick won the 2004 Miami Open.

Seems like Shelton has regained his form at the right time. He will soon enter the US Open, where he’s been a semi-finalist in the past. During the 2023 edition, he missed out on the summit clash after losing to Novak Djokovic. It will be intriguing to see if the 22-year-old will do one better this season. What are your thoughts on his prospects at Flushing Meadows? Let us know in the comments below.