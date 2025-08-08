Ben Shelton Caught in Wild Mid-Match Chaos After Victoria Mboko Sparks Canadian Open Frenzy

The jam-packed Court Central caused a lot of trouble for Elena Rybakina in her SF match against the local favorite, Victoria Mboko. The Canadian crowd was seen cheering for Rybakina’s mistakes. Reacting to that moment, the Kazakhstani star later on admitted, “Yeah, that wasn’t nice, of course. I played in a lot of situations where the crowd was supporting the player, but I would say that here it was pretty tough from the very beginning.” Even when the match finished, chants of “Vicky! Vicky!” and “Allez Vicky!” echoed around the stadium. Such was the support for this 18-year-old tennis sensation in her previous match.

Seeing this, incredible support for the teenager, the other finalist at the 2025 Canadian Open said, “I mean, she’s Canadian. I heard the applause from inside there. So, I’m pretty sure it’s going to be super lively,” in her post-match interview. Talking about the super lively atmosphere inside the stadium, well, perhaps no one could have explained this better than the American tennis star, Ben Shelton! The crowd went wild seeing Victoria Mboko defeating the four-time Grand Slam champion, Naomi Osaka by 2-6,6-4,6-1 in the final.

With this win, Victoria Mboko has not only become the second youngest woman to beat four Grand Slam champions (Sofia Kenin, Coco Gauff, Elena Rybakina, and Naomi Osaka) in a single event, but she’s now also the youngest Canadian woman in the Open Era to win the Canadian Open. What a moment for Canadian tennis! The noise was so high inside the stadium after her win that Ben Shelton’s match against Karen Khachanov was forced to take a brief pause. Both players looked a bit confused before the chair umpire explained, “I guess the Canadian player has won in Montreal.”