Ben Shelton Follows Suit as Carlos Alcaraz and Coco Gauff Trigger Massive $25 Billion Move

The French Open saw a bit of a renaissance for American men. Ben Shelton included. The American sensation produced his best performance at the French Open, reaching the fourth round for the first time in his career. Now, although he lost against the eventual and defending champion, Carlos Alcaraz, Shelton did manage to push the Spaniard to playing a close 4-setter. His time on the court ended in disappointment in Paris, but off of it, he is one of the most sought-after players in the tennis world. As a result, Shelton struck a mega-deal with a $25 billion company.

Hours ago, the official Instagram handle of WME (William Morris Endeavor), the agency behind many famous faces, including soccer star Megan Rapinoe and singer The Weeknd, announced that Shelton had joined their ranks. With the aim of being an original advocate for the world’s most extraordinary talent, WME is a perfect choice for Shelton, given his vibrant on-and-off-court appeal. As Shelton’s brand value grows and grows further, WME could prove to be the catalyst for it.

Interestingly, Ben Shelton isn’t the first tennis star in recent times to join this agency. Even the likes of Carlos Alcaraz, Taylor Fritz, and Coco Gauff are a part of it and have gone on to achieve much success, both on and off the court. Moreover, with WME being a global agency, Shelton’s popularity could increase multifold worldwide with his teaming up with WME.

Reaching a career-high of No. 12 in the world, Shelton will look to put the red dirt of Paris behind as we swing into the grass season. Meanwhile, Gauff has her own management firm, Coco Gauff Enterprises, which is supported by WME. With years of experience in this space, WME could prove to be a game-changer for Shelton.

The American sensation emerged on the tennis scene after he made it to the semifinals at the US Open in 2023. Soon after, he started receiving praise from the tennis world, including Andre Agassi.

Ben Shelton draws praise from Andre Agassi

The American legend has closely followed Ben Shelton over the past few years. With such a young age and massive potential, the American sensation is clearly a star for the future and has received praise from his compatriot, like Andre Agassi.

While talking to Tennis Channel, Agassi mentioned, “I love Ben. I have known his Dad for many years and had the chance to meet his Mom, such a wonderful lady, they have done such a wonderful job with him. I love his spirit, I love his athleticism. The guy is a force to be reckoned with. He has one of the liveliest arms you have ever seen.”

Although Shelton may not have won a Grand Slam title yet, he has shown on multiple occasions why he can succeed on the big stage. The upcoming grass-court season presents a perfect opportunity to find his groove and dig deep at the Wimbledon Championships. Can Shelton win a Grand Slam title this season? Let us know your views in the comments below.