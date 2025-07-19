Ben Shelton Left Speechless by Doubles Partner’s Unexpected Moment With Her Son

This year has been full of ups and downs for the American tennis star, Taylor Townsend. She started her season by winning the doubles event alongside Katerina Siniakova at the AO. Following that, they went on to win the Dubai Tennis Championships as well. But the pair failed to win the title at the French Open and Wimbledon. However, despite failing to find success in the singles event, Townsend did manage to overcome a lot of hurdles and make it to the main draw of a major tournament for the third time this season. After making it to the main draw at Wimbledon, she spoke about the challenges that came her way.

Taylor Townsend said, “I’m really excited to be here, it’s been a bumpy road to get here. (I) had been out for two months since Miami with a concussion.” She spoke about how she ended up rolling her ankle just before Wimbledon, in the first round of the WTA 125K Grado, Italy. Having said that, Townsend claimed she is hungry and ready to compete at the grass court major and also asked her fans to stay tuned for a phenomenal return of the champion. However, after losing three matches in a row, she went down to her compatriot Sofia Kenin in the first; even in the doubles, she failed to retain her crown. But that chapter is over now, as she is currently gearing up for the North American hard-court swing. But before that, she was spotted enjoying a brief family time!

Taylor Townsend recently shared a video clip on her IG account with the caption, “As I move into the next phase of the season, I wanted to pause and share this moment. ❤️ After being gone for 7 weeks, this was everything I was envisioning it would be! This type of love is priceless✨ Quick stop at home, but we are back on road ✈️ ⏭️DC.” In this video clip, we can see her son Adyn Aubrey running in along with their pet dogs to welcome Townsend at their home. Seeing this adorable moment, Ben Shelton dropped a heartfelt reaction (“🥺”) on that post, and guess what? Even Ons Jabeur commented on that post, “❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Townsend (@tay_taytownsend) Expand Post