Ben Shelton Makes Bold Admission on Coco Gauff and Taylor Townsend’s Veiled Role in American Tennis

With the US Open grind fast approaching and Cincinnati already in full swing, the R32 spotlight now shifts to stars like Aryna Sabalenka, Jannik Sinner, and Carlos Alcaraz. But the spark of collective American tennis brilliance first lit up in Canada, where Coco Gauff and Taylor Townsend dazzled in doubles, and the new Masters champion Ben Shelton rose to the top. Now in Cincinnati, the ATP ace looks to unleash that same winning fire, rallying behind Gauff and Townsend as he reveals their impact, champions who, in his eyes, embody the grit, unity, and relentless drive fueling American tennis’ charge to greatness.

In his pre-tournament press conference at Cincinnati, Ben Shelton was asked about the surging wave of American influence at the Canadian Open and how his own triumph, alongside 18-year-old Canadian prodigy Victoria Mboko’s breakthrough, shapes the sport. Shelton didn’t hold back his admiration. “For me, it was really cool. It’s a diverse sport at the ‌top, especially right now. And it’s really cool to see young stars, new stars breaking through. I’ve watched a little bit, not as not too much of Mboko, but she’s really fun to watch. Amazing player. At 18 years old, it’s very very impressive, especially not just how she won, but also who she beat,” he said.

He then turned the spotlight toward his compatriots. “And yeah, like you said, Coco Taylor, obviously two people I’m really close with, playing mixed doubles with Taylor at the US Open. It’s a great opportunity for Americans in tennis right now, but just in tennis in general, I think that there’s a lot of hype around the sport,” Shelton remarked.

But for Shelton, the influence runs deeper than results. “I think that tennis is reaching a different demographic than it was before and that’s because of especially in the US stars like Coco and Francis and Taylor and but not just Americans, North Americans, Europeans too,” he explained.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 1 AD

Smiling, he summed up the moment with a sense of pride. “It’s really cool for me to see,” Shelton concluded, a nod to a sport that’s expanding its reach while celebrating its rising stars.

(More to come…)