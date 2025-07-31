Calls Mount Against US Open as Big Change After 144 Years Puts Tennis World in Chaos

In tennis, love means nothing. Well, not anymore. The US Open just served up one of its strangest surprises yet. The USTA and Fresh Tape Media have announced a brand-new reality dating show to be filmed on the grounds of the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center during this year’s tournament. It’s the first time in 144 years of the tournament that anything like this has ever been attempted. And let’s just say… fans aren’t exactly swooning over the idea. So what’s really going on here? Let’s break it down.

Titled Game, Set, Matchmaker, the series will follow one woman, Ilana Sedaka, aka “The Champion,” as she searches for her true doubles partner with a group of singles that includes influencers, superfans, and social media personalities.

This twisty quest for love will be filmed during fan week within the high-energy setting of the US Open. The episodes will stream on the official US Open YouTube channel. The first episode drops on August 24, the same day the main draw kicks off, and the finale is scheduled to go live on the day of the women’s final.

In her own words, Sedaka is no stranger to Flushing Meadows. “I’ve been going to the US Open since I was little, and it’s honestly one of the best sporting events in the world—so to be stepping into something this fun, flirty, and personal right in the middle of it is kind of surreal,” she said. She’s already been on a few dates at the Open before and said, “But this time, I get to explore real connection with seven amazing guys and actually choose what feels right for me. I’m in a place where I know what I want, and I’m not afraid to take my time and see who’s really showing up.”

While the USTA seems excited about its new direction, fans have not exactly rallied behind the idea.

Fans react to the US Open’s new dating show

The official US Open account posted the news on X, and the replies started rolling in.

“Unfollowed. This is unacceptable from a ‘prestigious’ Grand Slam. The focus of the event is the great athletes, not this meaningless garbage. Do better,” one user wrote.

This dating series is just the latest in a string of changes at the US Open that have caught fans off guard. The tournament had also announced a revamped mixed doubles format. There will be only 16 teams this year: 8 based on the combined singles rankings of the players, and 8 wildcards. That list includes some headline-making duos like Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu, Jannik Sinner and Emma Navarro, Jack Draper and Paula Badosa, and more! However, only one pair, Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori, has a mixed doubles title to their name, while Taylor Townsend, now teaming up with Ben Shelton, has real experience in the format.

Others were more baffled than angry. “Why are you turning a wonderful Grand Slam into Love Island ffs,” someone posted.

For those not in the loop, Love Island is a hit reality show that locks contestants into a villa where they couple up in search of romance and drama. Interestingly, some tennis players have recently been asked similar questions. Like when they asked Coco Gauff and Eva Lys who would be their pick for Love Island. Gauff had picked her friend Jessica Pegula. Eva Lys went with Suzan Lamens. Maybe the question was a hint?

Still, the disbelief continued. “I think the ‘@TennisCentel’ account that was suspended hacked you,” one fan joked.

‘Tennis Centel’ was a parody account on X that gained attention for posting fake tennis news and satirical updates. It was recently taken down after Holger Rune asked fans to report it. The account had falsely claimed he was desperately looking for love on Instagram. Another fan echoed the sentiment, writing, “Is it April 1 so soon again?”

One fan commented, “Stop ruining tennis. Whoever’s idea this was fire them immediately.”

But the USTA is standing by its decision. “We’re excited to break new ground with Game, Set, Matchmaker, at the US Open and across our channels this year,” said Jonathan Zipper, senior director of social media for the USTA. “It’s the perfect time for us to launch a fun, social-forward concept that meets the moment, engaging fans at the intersection of tennis, pop culture and entertainment.”

For better or worse, Game, Set, Matchmaker is coming. And it’s bringing reality TV to center court. Will this be a love match or a double fault for the US Open?