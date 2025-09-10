brand-logo
Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu Lead With American Stars in Post-US Open Mix

ByMintu Tomar

Sep 9, 2025 | 11:36 PM EDT

“That was fun 🤝🏻🤩.” Carlos Alcaraz had claimed with utmost honesty about his US Open mixed doubles campaign last month with WTA star Emma Raducanu. After tennis lovers’ growing anticipation of pairing them up together on the court, the US Open finally made it happen. Yes, their run was short-lived, after losing against Jack Draper and Jessica Pegula, but their team up was still a hit. Alcaraz and Raducanu thoroughly enjoyed playing beside one another on the court. This became obvious when Raducanu replied to Alcaraz’s reaction, saying, “You are the best!!” Guess what? These two are set to cross paths once again before the end of this season.

Just a few days ago, Alcaraz confirmed his participation in an exciting exhibition experience in Newark. He will be seen competing against American ATP pro and good friend Frances Tiafoe at ‘A Racquet at the Rock’ in December, at the Prudential Center. But here comes a twist. Seems like the Spaniard-US Open partner is also going to show up for this star-studded event. The official IG account of Prudential Center has confirmed Raducanu’s appearance. She will lock horns with US Open finalist and World No.4 American star Amanda Anisimova.

This is a developing story…

