Carlos Alcaraz Breaks Silence on Emma Raducanu as Jessica Pegula Tests $1 Million US Open Bid

The US Open drew criticism after announcing that the mixed doubles would be a standalone event before the singles tournament in order to allow the top singles players in the world to participate. “Making decisions just following the logic of profit is profoundly wrong in some situations,” last year’s winners Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori said in response to the revamp. However, things have moved forward, and the newly crowned Cincinnati champ, Carlos Alcaraz, shared his thoughts on the revamped version.

Alcaraz was determined to get the win against Jannik Sinner after the Italian handed him a heartbreaking loss at Wimbledon. And while the Spanish superstar may not have won the title in the way he did, he’s putting it behind him for tomorrow’s contest. So when asked about his British partner, Emma Raducanu, the 2025 Cincinnati Open champion sounded enthusiastic.

“I’m going to have so much fun, you know, playing there, playing with Emma. It’s going to be tough, you know, against Draper and Pegula. But I will try to enjoy it as much as I can,” Alcaraz said about his round of six mixed doubles clash with Jack Draper and American Jessica Pegula. So despite the backlash against the changes and the incredibly short turnaround, Alcaraz is excited.

Yet, that doesn’t mean the 2025 Cincinnati Open champion is oblivious to the pressure of such a hectic schedule. “I will try to be at my best tomorrow after the trip to New York. And probably going to, you know? Sleep late. But I will try to put my best tennis,” the 22-year-old told the media. Thankfully, the fact that he barely had to play a full set of tennis might help.

Jack Draper and Jessica Pegula are inside the top five in the singles rankings and directly qualified for the mixed doubles, earning the top seed. Yet, the controversy surrounding mixed doubles hasn’t died down.

Carlos Alcaraz heads to a revamped US Open

While Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu will be among the first wave competing for the $1 million winner’s purse, this was an idea that’s been cooking for a few years. Former US Tennis Association (USTA) CEO Lew Sherr first floated the idea back in 2021. Things truly started to pick up steam in 2022 as US Open tournament director Stacey Allaster.

“We want to really elevate this important mixed doubles championship… [The idea] really came into focus in ‘22 as we were celebrating 50 years of equal prize money. How do we continue as a sport to be a beacon for equality?” Allaster said while appearing on Andy Roddick’s Served podcast. Last year’s mixed madness event at the US Open Fan Week became a proof of concept.

However, the revamped mixed doubles event at the US Open didn’t just draw criticism for its four games to win a set structure. Its proximity to the Cincinnati Open also raised concerns, and at least part of that concern has materialized. Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Iga Swiatek, and Jasmine Paolini were all lined up to compete in the upcoming mixed doubles event.

Unfortunately, Jasmine Paolini pulled out after winning her Cincinnati Open semifinal. Meanwhile, Jannik Sinner’s may be doubtful, too. The 24-year-old was forced to retire after suffering a health scare during the Cincinnati Open final against Alcaraz, and needs to recover. Yet, despite the controversy, Alcaraz is excited to usher in what could be a new era in mixed doubles at the US Open.