Carlos Alcaraz Embarrassed as Aryna Sabalenka Makes Hilarious Jannik Sinner Blunder After US Open Triumph

We all know that Aryna Sabalenka is pretty active on social media. With over 1.2M followers on TikTok and more than 3.6M followers on Instagram, she’s nothing short of a social media star. And there was no way Sabalenka was going to skip out on making a video along with Carlos Alcaraz, after they won the 2025 US Open singles titles. However, the Belarusian had a hilariously terrible fumble while she made the request to Alcaraz.

During their appearance on the Today Show following their US Open singles win, Sabalenka stumbled while planning to make a TikTok video with the Spaniard. She said, “Anyway, I had a TikTok to do with Jannik-, you know…” And as expected, the entire studio erupted in chaos. Even the WTA number one was left with her mouth wide open. But she was quick to make corrections and said, “Carlos! Carlos, sorry!”

The hosts of the show did ask to cut the fumble out, claiming that no one in the West will know about it. And Carlos Alcaraz, although he put on some faux-indignation, seemed to agree with the hosts. Reacting to Sabalenka’s mistake, he said, “It’s 9 in the morning. Don’t worry, okay. It’s all good. It’s all good.” But did the 2025 US Open winners make the video?

Of course, they did! Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka danced to ‘Made For You’ by Muni Long, while showing off their Tiffany & Co. US Open trophies. It’s a hilarious video with the Spaniard being arguably oblivious and awkward with the performance. When Sabalenka shared the video on Instagram, Alcaraz took to the comments and wrote, “I still don’t know what i did 😂.” But again, Aryna Sabalenka had some cool stuff to reveal.

So, what was the special thing that Sabalenka revealed through her social media? Let’s find out!

The uncanny connection between Aryna Sabalenka and Carlos Alcaraz

Well, Sabalenka, in the caption to the Instagram post that we talked about just now, stated, “Birthday twin and [US Open] trophy twin 🎂🏆 May 5th must be a really lucky birthday to have…” Yes, you read that right! Even though they were born five years apart, the date 5th May held them together. A neat coincidence, especially given how dominant each has been in their respective tours.

And they aren’t just US Open twins. Their on-court action also has quite a few glimpses of similarities. Both of them embrace risk and play in an offensive mode. Their fearless mindset on big stages has even made them multi-Grand Slam champions (Alcaraz with 6 and Sabalenka with 4). On top of that, they have a similar crowd-pleasing aura while battling on the court.

And when it comes to the rankings, Sabalenka is currently at the peak of the WTA. Meanwhile, with the latest win over Sinner, the Spanish star has climbed back and become the world number one with 11,540 points.

But what do you think of Aryna Sabalenka’s goof-up in the recent interview? Do you think she was secretly wishing for Jannik Sinner to beat Carlos Alcaraz?