Carlos Alcaraz Reveals “Special” Plea to Reunite With Emma Raducanu Over $1 Million Payday

The tennis season is heating up. Players are gearing up for their grass-court campaigns, but the US Open has already stirred excitement by unveiling the mixed doubles pairings ahead of the main draw. Unlike past years, when mixed doubles took place late in Grand Slams, this year’s tournament will run over two days before the main event. Organizers hope this move will draw top players. Despite initial doubts, the first 16 pairs announced have proven the move worthwhile. Among the surprises, Carlos Alcaraz has some intriguing confessions!

On June 17, a star-studded lineup was revealed. World No.1 Jannik Sinner will team up with American star Emma Navarro. The star couple, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa, will also play together. But Carlos? He’s paired with British No.1 Emma Raducanu! Isn’t that exciting? The Spaniard certainly thinks so!

Speaking to the press at Queen’s Club, where he’s currently competing, Alcaraz said Raducanu will be the “boss.” He’s excited, since he’s known her for a long time. Did he have a hand in the pairing? He admitted, “Yeah. I mean, the tournament told us about the tournament, the mixed tournament. I was thinking that I couldn’t play better if it wasn’t with Emma. I just asked Emma if she wants to play doubles with me. Yeah, I made that special request.”

Rumors about them possibly being a couple have surfaced. Neither player has entertained or confirmed the rumors. They’ve never publicly interacted, but in November 2024, they crossed paths at the Billie Jean King Cup finals in Malaga. Carlos Alcaraz was seen observing Raducanu during a practice session.

So, was Emma’s response an immediate “yes”? Not quite! Carlos explained, “She took a while (laughter). No, not that much, not that much. But obviously she had to ask, and she had to think a little bit. But it wasn’t a minute, so…” Was her hesitation due to her previous mixed doubles experience?

Last year, at Wimbledon 2024, Raducanu was set to play mixed doubles with British tennis legend Andy Murray. It was widely anticipated to be his final appearance at the tournament. But just hours before their first-round match on July 6, 2024, Raducanu made the “very tough decision” to withdraw due to stiffness in her right wrist.

She cited the need to prioritize her singles campaign, with a fourth-round match scheduled the next day. This withdrawal brought an anticlimactic end to Murray’s Wimbledon career, as he could not find a new partner due to tournament rules. While disappointed, Murray later said he was “not frustrated or bitter” about the situation, understanding Raducanu’s need to look after her own interests. But this time could be different. Raducanu is in good form. She’s also mentioned being inspired by the Spaniard’s playing style before!

Emma opens up about observing Carlos Alcaraz’s style on court

Last year at Wimbledon, Emma Raducanu delivered a thrilling run to the Round of 16, bouncing back from earlier first-round exits and injuries. She revealed she’s been inspired by watching Alcaraz before her matches, even trying to emulate some of his shots. “The Carlos versus Frances Tiafoe match was such amazing tennis, just very fun to watch,” Raducanu said. “The last couple matches I’ve been following Carlos, and it’s just good to watch before the match. And sometimes in certain moments you in a way try to emulate certain shots or whatever.”

Raducanu had to wait until early evening to play on Centre Court, as Alcaraz battled Frances Tiafoe in a tough five-setter. But that didn’t faze her—she crushed No. 9 seed Maria Sakkari 6-2, 6-3 in one of her best performances yet. Even though she didn’t make it through to the end of the tournament, it was a statement win that showed she’s ready to compete at the highest level. But Carlos Alcaraz ended up as the champion on the men’s side.

Now, all eyes turn to the US Open mixed doubles, where Raducanu and Alcaraz will team up. The event kicks off on August 19th and 20th, featuring star pairs like Aryna Sabalenka with Grigor Dimitrov, Naomi Osaka with Nick Kyrgios, and Novak Djokovic with Olga Danilovic. With a $1 million prize pot on the line and entries open until July 28th, the stage is set for some thrilling tennis. What do you think?