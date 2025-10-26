Carlos Alcaraz Urges ATP to “Do Something” While Echoing Aryna Sabalenka’s Scheduling Frustration

“The schedule is really tight,” Carlos Alcaraz admitted before withdrawing from the Shanghai Masters last month, echoing a growing chorus of frustration across both tours. As the season nears its breaking point, Alcaraz, along with Grand Slam champions Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff, has taken aim at tennis’s relentless calendar. The grind has become a recurring battle cry among top players who, despite their success, feel the toll of constant competition. “When I look at the schedule, I think we’re playing too much, and the schedule is crazy,” Swiatek said recently. Now, with Aryna Sabalenka adding her voice to the uproar, Alcaraz has urged the ATP to bring clarity and change to the chaos.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Having jetted to France for the Paris Masters, Carlos Alcaraz arrived not just with his racket but with a message that echoed through the halls of Bercy. The Spanish sensation, set to face either Cameron Norrie or Sebastian Baez in his opening match, called for a reset in the sport’s demanding structure. “Well, I don’t have an exact amount of matches that we should play,” Alcaraz said in his pre-tournament press conference. “I mean, I can’t answer with an exact number. But obviously they have to do something with the calendar.”

“The amount of tournaments that we have to play I think is too high,” Alcaraz continued. “We don’t have such good period of time that we can practice, we can rest. Even during the season, I think it’s week after week after week and we don’t have the chance to have a week just to prepare pretty well the tournaments or what we have ahead in the season.” His words struck a chord, a champion speaking for the many who bear the physical and mental toll of tennis’s relentless calendar.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Later, he added with measured thought, “But, you know, I will think about the amount of matches that we should play, and I’m gonna comment later.” His remarks mirrored a growing sentiment shared by peers like Jack Draper, Taylor Fritz, and Iga Swiatek, who have all voiced concerns that overwork is fueling a rising tide of injuries. The message was clear, the tour’s breakneck pace is pushing even the fittest to their limits.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Aryna Sabalenka has been one of the most vocal critics of the schedule, describing it as “crazy” and urging tennis’s governing bodies to act before it’s too late. “The scheduling is crazy, it’s really tough to handle,” Sabalenka said last week. “We definitely have to do something about that because if you play at a high level and if you go far in the tournaments, at some point your body is gonna give up. It’s just too much pressure, physical pressure and mental pressure as well.” Her words carried the raw honesty of someone who’s been pushed past the brink.

She added, “At some point, it’s gonna hurt, like, it’s gonna get to you. And last year I suffered from a shoulder injury and I had to pull out from Wimbledon, which has never happened to me before, and I feel like it’s all because of the tight scheduling and not enough time to recover my body.” It was a warning wrapped in experience, a reminder that even the strongest are not immune to exhaustion.

AD

Still, as Alcaraz joins the chorus calling for reform, he continues to balance duty with passion. Despite his concerns, he is slated to play exhibition matches, including a highly anticipated showdown with Jannik Sinner at the 2026 Hyundai Card Super Match.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

These exhibitions, while light-hearted, spotlight another side of tennis, the entertainment that never sleeps. As stars like Alcaraz speak up about the strain, the sport itself faces a reckoning: how much brilliance can it demand before its brightest lights begin to flicker?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Rennae Stubbs criticizes Carlos Alcaraz for playing exhibitions

Recently, Rennae Stubbs, host of The Rennae Stubbs Tennis Podcast, called out Carlos Alcaraz for what she saw as a glaring contradiction. The Spanish star has been vocal about wanting a lighter ATP schedule, yet he has committed to several high-profile exhibition matches in December. Stubbs didn’t hold back, blending humor with critique.

“I find it funny because, even though I love Carlos, I recently noticed that he had registered for all the exhibitions scheduled at the end of the season. It’s hard to take them seriously when they say that the calendar must be lightened so that they can go and play exhibitions in the suburbs of Miami. Again, it’s not really a criticism; it’s just a little inconsistent. Yes, it’s just that it makes me laugh,” she explained.

Her point lands: while Alcaraz’s concerns about the grind of the tour are valid, his decision to pile on extra matches outside the official schedule undercuts the argument. The duality paints a picture of a sport that demands both excellence and endurance, even when the brightest stars try to speak for sanity.

Alcaraz’s December itinerary is already set. On December 7, he faces Frances Tiafoe in New Jersey, followed by a clash with rising Brazilian talent Joao Fonseca in Miami the very next day. Exciting for fans, these matches also illustrate the very intensity he has questioned.

Stubbs’ observations highlight the tension at the heart of modern tennis: the calendar is brutal, yet the sport thrives on spectacle. Players are asked to juggle performance, fame, and rest, often with little breathing room.

With discussions around scheduling heating up, the question lingers: how will the calendar evolve next year? Will governing bodies heed calls for sanity, or will players continue to walk the tightrope between competition and exhaustion?

The story is far from over, and the answers may reshape the sport itself.