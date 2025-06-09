Carlos Alcaraz’s Victory Rekindles a Hidden Link as Coco Gauff Pens French Open Tribute

The curtains have fallen on this year’s French Open, leaving behind two final acts worthy of legend. On one side, 21-year-old American Coco Gauff, draped in the stars and stripes, roared past the ferocious Aryna Sabalenka with a lion’s heart, claiming her long-awaited clay court crown. She turned her heartbreak into a fire, rebounding from back-to-back defeats from Madrid and Italy to etch her name in glory. On the other hand, yesterday, Carlos Alcaraz staged a mind-bending comeback against the Italian force, clawing his way back from two sets down. It was a modern-day epic, an Open Era homage to Rafael Nadal himself. But wait, do their triumphs share a thread? Gauff thinks so, diving into nostalgia to relive the dream!

Last night, Carlos Alcaraz delivered a GS masterpiece at Roland Garros, saving 3 championship points to defeat Jannik Sinner 4-6, 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-6(3), 7-6(10-2). With that, he became just the 3rd man in the Open Era to win a major after facing match points, sealing his 5th GS title. Their showdown? Five hours and 29 minutes of raw intensity etched itself as the longest final in French Open history, a fitting chapter in one of tennis’ fiercest rivalries.

As the Spanish flag soared once more, Court Philippe Chatrier erupted! A renaissance flared on the red dirt, leaving heartbreak in the Italian’s eyes. But Coco Gauff reminded us: we’ve seen these two winners from the ATP and WTA side before as champions rising from the ashes, fighting fate, and rewriting history!

Just a few hours ago, Roland Garros lit up IG with a carousel of behind-the-scenes snapshots featuring none other than Carlos Alcaraz basking in the afterglow of his historic win. The post, titled “Locker room photo dump 🏆”, offered fans a rare glimpse into the raw, unfiltered joy inside the champion’s circle, Alcaraz and his team locked in celebration, drenched in triumph at the very heart of glory.

Among those tuning in? No other than Roland Garros WTA winner, Coco Gauff, who lifted her own trophy just a day earlier at the same stage. She shared the post to her IG story with a heartfelt message: “congratulations @carlitosalcarazz amazing comeback!! we ran back beijing.” Yes, Beijing! A simple line with a heavy echo, a throwback to the 2024 China Open, where both Gauff and Alcaraz were crowned champions.

Last October, Coco dismantled Karolina Muchova in the final, dropping just 4 games to claim her 2nd WTA 1000 title. It was her most commanding win since the US Open triumph, and one that etched her name in history as the first woman in the Open Era to win her first seven hard-court finals. “I feel like every tournament, it’s a new stat or new record. I’m very thankful,” she had said then, with a heart full of fire.

On the men’s side, Carlos Alcaraz had rewritten the script as well, grinding down world number one Jannik Sinner in a stunning 3-hour thriller. He came back from a set down to clinch the ATP 500 title 6-7(6), 6-4, 7-6(3), proving that he was born not just to win, but to endure and rise. It was his 4th title of the year, stamped with Spanish steel.

Now, as locker room photos flood the timeline and Gauff’s nostalgic tribute stirs memories, fans everywhere wonder what must Carlos be feeling after conquering his arch rival in Paris? Maybe it’s déjà vu. Maybe it’s destiny.

Carlos Alcaraz sends gratitude to his family after the epic win

With Sunday’s battle now etched in history, the second seed has officially joined the rarefied air. He saved championship points in the Roland Garros final and stepped into a legendary trio alongside Gaston Gaudio (2004, vs. Coria) and Novak Djokovic (2019 Wimbledon, vs. Federer).

Even more, he became the 9th man in the Open Era to rally from two sets down in a major final, a feat he had never accomplished before. But when the fire called, Alcaraz answered. Now, he’s 13-1 in 5-set thrillers, a perfect 4-0 on Parisian clay. That’s not just grit: it’s greatness!

To put it into perspective: from 1968 to Gaudio’s miracle in 2004, only 4 men ever pulled off such a comeback in a Slam final, and all of them did it at Roland Garros. Since Dominic Thiem’s shock win over third seed Zverev at the 2020 US Open, 5 players have now staged two-set comebacks in Grand Slam finals. Alcaraz’s triumph marks the first to do so at Roland Garros in that stretch.

And in the chaos of glory, who did Carlos turn to with gratitude? Family. Team. Home!

“I just want to say thank you for everything to my team and family;” Alcaraz added. “I have the privilege to be able to live great things with you. I was lucky to have a lot of people who came from Murcia, from home, to support me. It is just amazing support you gave me today, during the whole two weeks, [including] the people who weren’t able to come but are at home. Thank you very much and this trophy is yours as well, so thank you.”

Now holding an 8-4 H2H lead over Jannik Sinner and Wimbledon looming large, the question hangs: has Carlos become the Italian’s kryptonite? Maybe. But his Parisian miracle proves one truth loud and clear: champions don’t wait for light, they fight through the darkness to become it.