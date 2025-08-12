Chaos Hits Cincinnati Open as Madison Keys and Jannik Sinner Play Through Major Disruption

In the heart of the clay court season at the Madrid Open, a sudden national power outage ripped through the city, halting play and plunging the tournament into chaos. The cutting-edge electronic line-calling system, which had banished line judges, flickered out, and the scoreboards fell silent. Among those forced off the court was Britain’s Jacob Fearnley, caught in the blackout’s unforgiving grip. The blackout’s shadow stretched beyond tennis, darkening traffic lights and forcing Madrid’s underground to evacuate, a haunting echo of a similar outage in Portugal. Now, barely a heartbeat later, chaos erupted again, this time at the Cincinnati Open, where Madison Keys and Jannik Sinner battled through fierce disruption.

Play roared back to life at the Cincinnati Open after a tense 75-minute blackout on Monday, plunging the tournament into unexpected turmoil. The power failure struck at 5:25 p.m., just after Taylor Fritz edged out the opening set 7-6 (4) against Lorenzo Sonego on center court. Meanwhile, Stefanos Tsitsipas held a tight grip on Court 3, leading Benjamin Bonzi 7-6 (4), 2-5, before the silence of suspended play descended.

The tournament confirmed the suspension at 5:57 p.m. local time, barely an hour after broadcast feeds mysteriously cut out at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio. Initially, play staggered on during the early moments of the outage, but soon ground to a halt as two singles matches were abruptly interrupted. Though streams flickered back to life around 6:10 p.m., the courts stayed quiet until players finally returned at about 6:35 p.m.

Electricity provider Duke Energy pinpointed the blackout to the Mason area and across Cincinnati’s metro region, leaving the grounds shrouded in uncertainty. The drama escalated when a thick plume of smoke billowed across the venue, sending fire trucks rushing in and forcing a complete power shutdown. The Cincinnati Open’s official social media delivered the blunt update: “Due to an on‑site power outage, play is currently suspended.”

Journalist Ben Rothenberg shed light on the chaos: “Seems to be smoke from a generator as power remains out around the Cincinnati Open grounds, halting play because of removal of human line judges and sole reliance on electronic line calling.” The generator, a vital heartbeat for the tournament’s cutting-edge officiating system, faltered, sparking smoke and chaos.

Adding to the night’s surreal scenes, Jose Morgado tweeted, “My god, a fire alarm now. It’s been a nightmare. Sinner can’t help but smile,” as defending champion Jannik Sinner trailed 6-2, 0-1 in the second set against Canadian Gabriel Diallo. This electrical nightmare cast a shadow over an already electrifying day of tennis in Cincinnati, proving that even in sport, the unexpected always looms.

