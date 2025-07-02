Chaos Unfolds as Martina Navratilova Tears Up While John McEnroe Worries About Wimbledon Officials on Day 2

What a start it has been to 2025 Wimbledon! It was absolute chaos on Day 2. We saw eight top 10 seeds- four women and four men getting knocked out during the first two days of playing. In fact, it’s now also the record for most ever at a major in the Open Era. Other than Alexander Zverev, Lorenzo Musetti, Holger Rune, and Daniil Medvedev’s exit on the men’s side, we saw America’s Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula facing a shocking defeat in their respective first-round matches. Seeing this makes us understand why Gauff’s ex-coach, Brad Gilbert, said, “Upsets are contagious.” But other than these upsets, there were also a few other memorable moments on Day 2. What were those?

Well, first and foremost, fans also witnessed an emotional moment featuring the two-time champion (2011,2014), Petra Kvitova, bidding adieu to this iconic grass-court major after her 3-6,1-6 defeat to America’s Emma Navarro in the first round. Seeing this emotional moment, even the Czech-American former tennis player, Martina Navratilova (nine-time champion) couldn’t hold her tears. Other than that, John McEnroe’s entertaining commentary during Jack Draper’s first-round match against Sebastian Baez also became the talk of the town later on.

Martina Navratilova’s left in tears after witnessing a sad ending to Petra Kvitova’s Wimbledon journey

In 2011, Petra Kvitova defeated Maria Sharapova in the Wimbledon final in straight sets to secure her first major title. With that win, she also became the first player (men’s or women’s) born in the 1990s to win a major, the first Czech to win the title since Jana Novotna in 1998, and also the first left-hander to win the title since Martina Navratilova in 1990. Then, three years later, she took down Eugenie Bouchard to win her second major title. These two were the biggest titles in her 19-year-long professional career.

In June 2025, the two-time Wimbledon champion announced that she intends to finish her active playing career at the US Open in New York later this summer. So, this marked her last appearance at her favorite major tournament! Hence, Kvitova was granted a wildcard at Wimbledon, but unfortunately for her, she had to face the world number 10, Navarro, in her very first match. Despite an initial lead in this match, the Czech failed to get the better of the American. But after this match, we saw a very interesting move from the tournament organizers.

They broke their usual protocol and asked the loser of the match, i.e., Petra Kvitova, to address the crowd. She even shook hands with Navarro, and Navratilova was asked to pay a tribute to the tennis star, and this is exactly when the tennis legend couldn’t hold her tears. Martina Navratilova, who was then on air, said, “It’s hard for me to talk right now, she’s just such a nice person on and off the court, a role model everywhere.”

What did Kvitova say in her speech, though? “It’s hard for me to talk right now, she’s just such a nice person on and off the court, a role model everywhere. To have another chance to play one more time here it means a lot to me. This place holds the best memories I could wish for. I never dreamed of winning Wimbledon, and I won it twice; this is something very, very special. I will miss Wimbledon for sure, I will miss tennis, I will miss you fans, but I’m ready for the next chapter in my life as well.“

Having said that, Petra Kvitova also thanked her friends, family, and team members for their incredible support in their journey. Later on, even Emma Navarro showered praise on the Czech.

John McEnroe draws attention with his interesting comments at Wimbledon

The three-time champion (1981,1983,1984), John McEnroe, has been a mainstay of the BBC’s Wimbledon coverage since making his commentary debut for them in 2004. Throughout these 21 years, he has received plenty of love along with some severe criticisms for his commentary. But having said that, there hasn’t been a time when he failed to make the headlines. This time, while doing the commentary for Jack Draper’s first-round match, he couldn’t hide his surprise seeing the Brit donning a cap during his match against Baez.

As per records, London’s temperature soared up to 34.2 Celsius by afternoon at the All England Club, i.e., marking the year’s warmest day. Seeing Draper with a cap, John McEnroe commented, “I like hats, but when I played, the brim would get in my eyesight and it felt like I was getting hotter. I was already hot enough to start, I didn’t need to get hotter.” He further added, “I was ready to strangle someone in the warm-up. To each his own.“

However, having said that, he also hailed Jack Draper’s enormous potential by claiming him to be the “fourth favorite” to win the Wimbledon Championships this year. Draper is currently ranked fourth in the world and he has already clinched the title at Indian Wells earlier this season. Although he failed to reach the QF at the French Open, Draper did manage to reach the SF in the pre-Wimbledon tournament at the Queen’s. According to John McEnroe, “He could win a major for the first time in his life, this is about dealing with the nerves. That’s pressure but it’s also a pretty cool feeling.”

Other than this, yet another interesting moment was captured during the broadcast on Day 2. This time, John McEnroe playfully insinuated that his colleague Simon Reed might stir up some trouble because of their commentary during the match. But why? Seeing Draper’s dominating performance in the first round against Baez on Court 1, Reed suggested that the match resembled more like a practice session. This incident took place when Jack Draper secured a commanding 5-1 lead in the opening set with a double break advantage.

Reacting to Reed’s comment on what he claimed to be more like a one-sided battle, John McEnroe said, “I don’t think the All England Club will be too happy with you saying this first-round match on Court 1 is practice.” Hearing this, Reed tried to clarify a bit, saying, “You know what I mean.” Both of them gave a broad smile after this hilarious exchange. Why did he say that, though?

Well, the All England Club takes particular pride in selecting the most interesting matches for Centre Court and Court 1, hence McEnroe’s light-hearted statement now puts a serious question mark on Wimbledon’s decision. What are your thoughts on this, though? Check out EssentiallySports’ minute-by-minute update of the Championships on our Live Blog.