Chris Evert Stands With Andre Agassi as Scottie Scheffler Opens Up in Emotional ‘Crisis’ Moment- “Reach out any time”

ByTanisha Kapoor

Jul 16, 2025 | 8:12 AM EDT

At 28, Scottie Scheffler is the kind of athlete others dream of becoming. He’s won three major championships, held the world No. 1 ranking since 2023, and enters this week’s Open Championship as the odds-on favorite. But on Tuesday at Portrush, the American paused to ask a question no trophy could answer: what is the point of it all? And his recent revelation has the support of various tennis stars.

During an unusually introspective press conference, Scheffler didn’t talk about strategy or swing mechanics. Instead, he looked inward and then outward, offering a raw glimpse into the emotional paradox of athletic greatness. “I’m not out here to inspire someone to be the best player in the world, because what’s the point?” Scheffler said. “This is not a fulfilling life. It’s fulfilling from the sense of accomplishment, but it’s not fulfilling from a sense of the deepest places of your heart.”

The confession landed with force, even beyond the world of golf. Andre Agassi, no stranger to the disillusionment of winning, was quick to respond. The 8-time Grand Slam champion posted on Instagram, “Know exactly how you feel. Reach out anytime. Appreciate you.”

 

Chris Evert, the 18-time major winner, weighed in on X. “👍👍👍insightful and honest!” she wrote.

Does Scottie Scheffler's revelation challenge the true meaning of success in sports?

