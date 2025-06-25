Chris Evert’s 7-Word Wimbledon Message Drops as New ‘Partner-in-Crime’ Joins Her Return

“I don’t want to just be a lady having lunch, getting manicures and pedicures every day, and that’s it. I want to have a passion for what I’m doing,” said the 70-year-old tennis legend, Chris Evert, in a previous interview. Tennis is her passion, and shortly after her retirement from tennis in 1989, she has been busy playing the role of a commentator and analyst. However, in this role, it hasn’t always been a pleasant day for Evert, and she has time and again been criticized for her commentary. Even during the 2025 French Open, she faced a severe backlash from the fans for her commentary during Coco Gauff’s QF match against Madison Keys. However, amid all these, she’s now all set to join fellow tennis legends for yet another big role at Wimbledon 2025.

The 2025 Wimbledon Championships commence on June 30 and will go on till July 4, and guess what? This year, Chris Evert will join the likes of Rennae Stubbs, Sam Querrey, Pam Shriver, John McEnroe, Brad Gilbert, James Blake, and a few others to do the commentary for ESPN at Wimbledon.

Highlighting this star-studded line-up in their coverage, ESPN dropped a tweet stating, “June 30-July 13, ESPN platforms present exclusive 2025 #Wimbledon coverage 🎾 250+ live hours 🎾 All matches stream on ESPN+ 🎾 ‘Wimbledon Match Point’ for first 5 days.” Reacting to this tweet, Chris Evert wrote, “Can’t wait; we have a GREAT team…👍 @espn.”