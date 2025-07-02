Chris Evert’s Wish for Frances Tiafoe Delayed as Wimbledon Finds It’s Next Victim

Hailing from Hyattsville, Maryland, USA, Frances Tiafoe was born to parents who immigrated from Sierra Leone. He developed his passion for the sport at the Junior Tennis Champions Center in College Park, where his father worked as a janitor. Speaking about his journey, he once revealed, “From a young age I knew this is what I really wanted to do, and it’s scary… but you’ve got to dream big. My parents always told me your dreams have got to be so big you’re afraid of them.” Talking about his tennis goals in October 2024, Tiafoe said that he wants to be at the top of the game, but his real goal is to “win a major.”

Talking about his performances at the majors, in 2022, he became the first American man to reach the SF at the US Open since Andy Roddick in 2006. However, he lost the SF match to the eventual champion, Carlos Alcaraz. Owing to his incredible performances, on 19 June 2023, Frances Tiafoe became the first Sierra Leonean-American man to be ranked in the Top 10. Reacting to his incredible rise to stardom in an interview with ESPN in 2023, tennis legend Chris Evert said, “I think what I love about Tiafoe is what he was saying at the US Open. Beating Nadal, having these big wins—there is a much bigger picture for him. That was to be a role model to kids, to the black community. He sees a bigger picture for himself.”

She also highlighted Tiafoe’s hunger for success by stating he doesn’t want to put his foot out of the pedal while chasing bigger dreams. Having said that, Evert claimed, “That, in itself, motivation is going to help him to win. I have a lot of respect for him. I think I have high hopes that he will one day win a slam.” But sadly for Frances Tiafoe, a Grand Slam title seems to be a far-fetched thing for him at the moment. In 2025, he made an exit from the AO in the second round, but following that, he stunned everyone by reaching the QF of the next major tournament (French Open).

Seeing his deep run at Roland Garros, American fans were quite optimistic about his chances at Wimbledon. Even Frances Tiafoe spoke about the same ahead of the grass court major. He said, “For sure! When I look at the majors, sure, why not? We have here and The Open, where I definitely come in thinking, why can’t I do it? I genuinely believe that.” Although he started his campaign here with a win against Elmer Moller, in the second round he was defeated by the local lad, Cameron Norrie. Yet another setback after witnessing a series of exits featuring Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff, Alexander Zverev and many more!

Norrie defeated Tiafoe by 4-6,6-4,6-3,7-5 and with this win, the Brit has now taken their H2H record to 2-2. So, as it seems, Evert’s wishes for ‘Big Foe’ get delayed once again!

Frances Tiafoe’s best performance at Wimbledon was reaching the fourth round in 2022, while Norrie had then reached the semifinals. The 29-year-old British tennis star yet again showed the tennis world why he’s a real threat on this surface. However, there were some controversies in the later stages of the match surrounding the American. What was it all about, and what did Norrie say after this match?

Frances Tiafoe stirs a bit of controversy in his first-round match at Wimbledon

With this defeat, Frances Tiafoe is now 0-4 against the British players on grass, but Cameron Norrie has now secured a place in the third round of Wimbledon for the fourth time in his career. What’s more interesting is that, since the rankings were first published in 1973, Norrie has become just the second British player to claim ATP Top 20 wins at each of the four Grand Slam events alongside Andy Murray. Staggering, isn’t it?

After securing an impressive victory against Frances Tiafoe, he said, “I just stayed calm and played point by point. It was so nice to play Frances at such a big match… It’s so special. You forget so quickly. You just feel goosebumps. It’s such a special court and such a special tournament. I just walked out and smiled as much as I could. And then you have to go out to battle. I’m really happy with my level today.“

However, BBC commentators John Lloyd and Andrew Castle weren’t too pleased seeing Frances Tiafoe taking a long bathroom break at the end of the third set when Norrie was on the verge of building momentum in this match. Was it a deliberate tactic to disrupt his rhythm? Lloyd said, “This is ridiculous. I’m sorry but it’s absolutely ridiculous. The momentum of the game. And you had the French Open final, and they didn’t go for one bathroom break in five hours. Not one. If I was Norrie I would go out and hit a couple of serves.“

Even Castle light-heartedly commented on that incident, saying it seems like Tiafoe is moving in. He criticized Tiafoe’s action, citing it to be a bit unfair to the opponent. But nevertheless, Norrie still managed to end the match on a winning note! What are your thoughts on Frances Tiafoe’s performance in this match? Experience the Championships as they unfold with EssentiallySports’ real-time updates.