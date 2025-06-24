Coco Gauff & Aryna Sabalenka Face Wimbledon Threat as American Ex-Pro Sends a Timely Reminder

Coco Gauff’s French Open triumph against Aryna Sabalenka was the most-watched women’s final at the French Open since 2016. As per multiple reports, the match averaged 1.47 million viewers (i.e., 94% up from the previous year’s record of 756,00). However, now Roland Garros is a past thing and we’re all set to kick-start things at the third major tournament (Wimbledon) of the season in just a few days time. Talking about her chances on grass-court major, Gauff said, “I think I can give myself the best shot [of winning Wimbledon] by trying to keep the moment [winning the French Open] as minimized as possible.” Whereas, the world number one has also portrayed her intention to “win the tournament,” especially after missing out on two close chances in the previous two Slams. But according to the former American pro, Sam Querrey, there lies a bigger threat for these two at Wimbledon. Who’s that threat, though?

Both Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff will lead the 2025 Wimbledon Championships main-draw entry list, which comprises 12 Grand Slam champions and a total of the Top 99 in the WTA Rankings. Neither Gauff nor Sabalenka has won this title ever in their careers so far, and hence they will be keen to find success on this surface. Talking about finding success, Gauff’s grass court campaign started with a massive failure in Berlin. She went down to Xinyu Wang in the R16 of the Grass Court Championships by 6-3,6-3.

Following that defeat, the American shared a post on social media with the caption, “It was a tough one today but happy to be back on court. Tried my best to adjust with the quick turnaround, but it wasn’t enough. As always, I’m learning as I go so I hope to do better next time.” On the other hand, Aryna Sabalenka faced a defeat at the hands of the 2023 Wimbledon Champion, Marketa Vondrousova, in the SF. With her win against the number one, Vondrousova reached her first final since Wimbledon 2023. In her on-court interview, Vondrousova said, “I felt like I was the underdog yesterday, today also.” Who would’ve known then that this “underdog” would eventually go on to lift the title in Berlin?

Talking about the 2025 Wimbledon, especially after seeing Marketa Vondrousova’s 7-6(10),4-6,6-2 win over Xinyu Wang in the Berlin final, Sam Querrey hinted that the Czech could possibly be a real threat to Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka’s title dream at Wimbledon. In the recent episode of Nothing Major Show, he said, “Vondrousova, she has only played like six or seven tournaments in the last year. She has been hurt, I think. She had shoulder surgery, but after watching her this week in Berlin and watching specifically that match against Sabalenka…she’s unreal on grass.“

Vondrousova has an overall win-loss record of 20-14 on grass, and this season it has been 5-0. She has a 0-3 record against Coco Gauff, but with her recent win, she has now leveled it at 4-4 with Aryna Sabalenka. Talking more about her brilliance on this surface, Querrey added, “As we know, she’s won Wimbledon, she knows how to play on the grass, lefty, which always makes it difficult. I’m honestly like she’s a top-five favorite to win Wimbledon right now. She’s that good on grass, especially after winning Wimbledon and winning Berlin, which I think had none of the ten women in that field…She looks good and she’s just impressive. She knows her way around on the grass court.“

Marketa Vondrousova was sidelined with a shoulder injury from February to May. She returned at the French Open, where she reached the third round. Now, with her recent title triumph, she made a massive jump to return to the Top 100 in the latest WTA Rankings. She’s currently ranked 73rd in the world, and guess what? This is a massive boost for her ahead of Wimbledon. Can she come up with a real challenge to Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka at Wimbledon? We’ll see, but what are the other experts saying about Gauff and Sabalenka’s chances at Wimbledon this year?

Aryna Sabalenka vs Coco Gauff: Who’s the favorite at 2025 Wimbledon?

Aryna Sabalenka has reached the finals of the Wimbledon Championships twice (2021,2023) in her career. She couldn’t take part in this tournament last year due to an injury. So, the ‘Tigress‘ will be hungrier than ever to pounce on its ‘Preys‘ in the lush green surfaces at SW19. Sabalenka has an overall win-loss record of 36-20 on grass, while it’s just 2-1 for her this season.

Coco Gauff has reached the fourth round of Wimbledon thrice (2019,2021,2024), but she’s yet to reach the QF here. Is this a massive chance for her, especially after her heroics in the previous Slam? Well, if we take a look at her record on grass, Gauff has a win-loss record of 24-11 on this surface and it’s 0-1 in 2025.

Coming to the predictions for the Wimbledon Championships, in an interview with SkySports, the former British number one, Laura Robson, said, “I don’t know who is favorite in the women’s Wimbledon event. I would probably say Sabalenka because she’s done well there in the past, but for Coco, it’s been a surface which hasn’t quite given her the results that the other Slams have.” Interestingly, some of the experts have also kept Madison Keys ahead of Gauff when it came to naming the Americans who could possibly do well at Wimbledon.

According to another tennis legend, Andy Roddick, “Sabalenka is the clear-cut favorite…there is not a person to be bet on more confidently than Sabalenka at Wimbledon.“ How in between Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka do you think has a real chance of winning the title this year? Or are we going to see Marketa Vondrousova coming up with yet another stellar performance at Wimbledon?