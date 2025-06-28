Coco Gauff Counters Carlos Alcaraz With Honest Take on Toughest Question at Wimbledon

Coco Gauff has consistently defied age expectations in her tennis career! Whether it be becoming the youngest player in Wimbledon to qualify for the main draw in 2019 and then defeating her idol Venus Williams in the same tournament, or becoming the first American teenager to win the US Open (2023) since Serena Williams in 1999. She has time and again shown the world that age is just a number! Talking about this, she once said, “Age is important to mention sometimes. But as a player and going through it, yes, it gets a little bit annoying.” Recently, just a few days before Wimbledon, she was spotted making an honest admission about aging. What did she say?

In a recent video clip that surfaced on IG, Coco Gauff was spotted throwing up a question asking, “At what age do you become old?” In reply, Jannik Sinner claimed, “I’m not old yet,” while Carlos Alcaraz admitted, “I am old already.” Stefanos Tsitsipas went on to add, “18, that’s when you realize that now you have to kind of roam your own way.” German star, Alexander Zverev replied, “Oh, that’s one of those Gen Z questions, isn’t it? 80.” Aryna Sabalenka said that perhaps 25 is that age, while Ben Shelton went for “40“. What did others say?

According to Frances Tiafoe, “I mean like 30 is crazy. I’m 30 in a few years. But honestly, like 50 is like when I feel like you are old.” Madison Keys said 99, but what did Coco Gauff think? “Umm, I used to think 30, but that’s definitely not it. So, I’ll say like 65. Isn’t that the age of senior or retirement? So, 65!”

