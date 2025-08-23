brand-logo
Coco Gauff Highlights Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner Factor That Makes Men’s Tennis ‘Boring’

BySagnik Bagchi

Aug 22, 2025 | 11:00 PM EDT

feature-image

via Imago

feature-image

via Imago

Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have become constants for nearly all major tournaments for the last two years. Whether it’s the French Open, US Open, Wimbledon, Australian Open, or almost anything else, Sinner and Alcaraz have made it to the elimination rounds more often than not. The result? The duo has faced one another seven times in the last two years. So when Coco Gauff discussed tennis, she couldn’t leave those two out.

When asked about what she thinks about 10 women winning the US Open in the last 11 years, Gauff couldn’t help but bring up the comparison. After all, only 8 men have won the title during the same time frame, with Alcaraz and Sinner winning in ’22 and ’24, respectively. However, there’s one factor in women’s tennis that sets it apart from its men’s counterpart, and that’s the fewer sets.

“I think that, statistically, if you play three out of five, usually the better player has more time to get their game together,” said Gauff. Yet that’s also the reason, “when you go into a tournament and you already know who’s going to make the finals or at least the semis. Or you know who the four players are going to be. I feel like it can be a little bit boring,” Coco Gauff told the media. And for now, those two seem to be Sinner and Alcaraz.

article-image

via Imago

This story is developing…

