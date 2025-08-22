Coco Gauff Slips $11.1M Behind as Carlos Alcaraz Surges to Tennis Riches Lead

Tennis has always been more than just a game—it’s one of the world’s most prestigious sports. Legends like Roger Federer, Serena Williams, and Rafael Nadal set the standard, both on and off the court. Federer once earned an astonishing $106.3 million in a single year, while Nadal pulled in $40 million in 2020 and Serena secured $36 million. Their dominance and marketability opened the doors for today’s rising stars. Now, the spotlight shifts to Carlos Alcaraz, whose meteoric rise has pushed him ahead of the others.

Alcaraz is shaking up the tennis world, and his endorsements make headlines as loudly as his game. The Spanish star earned a staggering $32–35 million off the court last year. His sponsor list reads like a who’s who of luxury and sports: Nike, Babolat, Rolex, BMW, Louis Vuitton, Calvin Klein, and ISDIN. Nike’s deal alone clocks in at a massive $15–20 million a year. And in 2025, he locked down huge deals with Danone, Evian, and YoPRO, becoming the face of athleticism, hydration, and wellness.

For the second straight year, Carlos Alcaraz claims the crown as tennis’s highest-paid player. Forbes reports that he is the world’s highest-paid tennis player, retaining the top spot with an estimated $48.3 million over the past 12 months before taxes and agent fees, up from the $42.3 million he posted the year prior!

Right behind him, Jannik Sinner surged to $47.3 million since the 2024 U.S. Open, nearly doubling his earnings from the year before. Coco Gauff storms in at third overall—and leads the women—with $37.2 million, climbing past Novak Djokovic’s $29.6 million.

Alcaraz’s 2025 season has been nothing short of electric on the court. He claimed six ATP titles, including four Big Titles—three Masters 1000 trophies (Monte-Carlo, Rome, Cincinnati), plus a major win at Roland Garros. His impressive prize money has soared to $10,631,652 so far this year! His latest battle was at the Cincinnati Open against Jannik Sinner. Though he didn’t take home the full prize money.

Carlos Alcaraz’s Cincinnati prize money cut by $500K

On Monday, August 18, the fiery rivalry between Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner hit another milestone at the Cincinnati finals. The two were set for their fourth intense clash of the season. But just 23 minutes in, Sinner had to pull out due to illness, handing Alcaraz the Cincinnati Open title—and a hefty $1,124,380 prize.

However, as a nonresident alien (NRA), Carlos Alcaraz faces U.S. income tax on his tournament earnings. Typically, there’s a nearly 30% withholding tax on U.S.-source income, unless a tax treaty lowers it. Spain’s Murcia region taxes personal income around 46%, but the U.S.-Spain tax treaty helps avoid double taxation. Still, combined federal, state taxes, and professional costs often slash top players’ take-home pay by 40–50%. So that headline prize isn’t quite what it seems.

Digging into the numbers, Alcaraz first encounters a 30% federal tax withholding—$337,314—dropping his prize to $787,066. Then Ohio’s ‘jock tax’ trims his earnings even further. So, while the trophy shines bright, the cash he finally pockets dims a bit.

Now, all eyes turn to the US Open, where Carlos Alcaraz ruled as champion back in 2022 at just 19 years old. Could this be his moment to grab a second New York title? And with another win, might he climb back to the No. 1 spot? The excitement is real, and the stakes couldn’t be higher.