Coco Gauff Taylor Townsend and Others Share Bold Takes on Ben Shelton’s 21-Year American Men’s Breakthrough

“Even more uncharted territory. Humble and Hungry,” Ben Shelton wrote this on the TV camera after his 6-4,6-3 triumph in the all-American clash against Taylor Fritz in the SF of the Canadian Open. After securing a dominating performance in that match, he spoke about the improvements in his game and also admitted his happiness at executing his plans to the fullest. “There are a lot of things to be proud about and beating two Top 10 guys back to back is huge for me,” said Shelton after beating Alex de Minaur and Fritz in two consecutive matches. Keeping that hunger for success intact, he managed to put on a similar stellar performance in the final!

Ben Shelton defeated Russia’s Karen Khachanov in the final by 6(5)-7,6-4,7-6(3). With this win, Shelton not only became the youngest American ATP Masters 1000 champion since Andy Roddick (2004 Miami Open triumph), but also climbed up to fourth place in the PIF ATP Live Race to Turin. Several tennis stars, including Coco Gauff, Taylor Townsend, and several others, joined hands to congratulate the 22-year-old on his recent success.

Both Coco Gauff and Taylor Townsend had previously congratulated Victoria Mboko on her win against Naomi Osaka in the women’s final. Now seeing Ben Shelton’s title triumph at the Canadian Open, Gauff shared a post highlighting Shelton’s glorious moment on her IG stories and captioned it with, “big time 🎉 @benshelton.” Taylor Townsend also shared a similar post on her IG stories with the caption, “@benshelton 👏🏿🙌🏿✨.” ATP star Chris Eubanks also joined them and congratulated Ben Shelton through an IG story, which was captioned, “Insane stuff 🔥🔥 @benshelton.” Andy Roddick was the last man to win this title. He defeated David Nalbandian in the final that time by 6-1,6-3.

Other than that, even Shelton’s sister, Emma Shelton, highlighted a moment of Ben Shelton celebrating the victory with her father, Bryan Shelton, through an IG story, which was captioned, “they deserve the world 🥺❤️.” Serena Williams’ ex-coach, Rennae Stubbs, dropped a tweet saying, “Huge congrats @BenShelton !!! Masters 1000 champ. So deserved. Go gator! Get up and go!”