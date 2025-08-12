Coco Gauff’s Ex-Coach Sends Clear Message on Dangerous Factor Forcing Cincinnati Open Retirements

With temperatures soaring at the Cincinnati Open, players are finding themselves battling not just their opponents, but the sweltering heat in Cincy. The scorching conditions have added an extra layer of challenge to the tournament, testing endurance, mental strength, and adaptability on court. We have already seen quite a few retirements at the 2025 Cincinnati Open, and now, as the mercury continues to climb, the intense weather is becoming a major talking point for athletes and fans alike. Seeing multiple complaints about the same issue, recently, Coco Gauff’s ex-coach, Brad Gilbert, opened up on this topic.

In Cincinnati, temperatures soared to 32 degrees Celsius (89.6 Fahrenheit) on Monday, forcing a few players to literally throw in the towel during their matches. For example, during his match against Felix Auger-Aliassime, the Frenchman, Arthur Rinderknech, trudged to the back of the court to grab a towel and attempted to sit down, falling on his match. Although he tried his best to continue, eventually Rinderknech was forced to retire from that match. The umpire was seen asking him, “Arthur, are you okay?”

Even Daniil Medvedev who made an early exit from this tournament after losing out to Adam Walton, said, “It was very tough physically and, unfortunately, in these conditions, I think physicality becomes the priority.” He even stuck his head inside a fridge in a desperate bid to cool down. Such was the condition in Cincinnati! Andrey Rublev also complained about the “super hot” conditions. Ice towels were everywhere – draped around necks, wrapped over heads – but still players were seen struggling to cope up with this heat. Seeing this, Brad Gilbert came up with a tweet saying, “There has been quite a few retirements so far in the men’s Cincy, much warmer conditions this year so far, but traditionally this tournament 🏟️ very warm weather is the normal for along time.”