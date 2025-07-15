Danielle Collins Drops One-Word Reaction on Andre Agassi’s Iconic Wimbledon Moment

From top-line upsets to the rise of several youngsters like Amanda Anisimova, there wasn’t any deficit of entertainment at the 2025 Wimbledon. Fans enjoyed it as much as the 1992 champion, Andre Agassi. Be it sharing a hilarious moment with his daughter Jaz while digging into a dessert that resembled a tennis ball, or be it his razor-sharp analysis of the matches during his commentary for the BBC, Agassi was as much invested in this tournament as any other tennis fan.

Recently, he even shared a few glimpses of memorable moments from the 2025 Wimbledon on his IG account. Andre Agassi was seen standing next to American actor Matthew McConaughey and former tennis player Justin Gimelstob. There were more images of Agassi posing with American TV personality Amanda Kloots, and last but not least, his classy all-white Wimbledon look, complete with a hat, drew several compliments on social media.

Andre Agassi captioned that post with “Wimbledon 2025.” Shortly after the post went live on his IG account, American tennis star Danielle Collins was among the first few to share her heartfelt reaction to Agassi’s Wimbledon experience. She dropped a comment on that post saying, “Legend!!”

Danielle Collins was among the pack of American superstars who made an early exit from the tournament this year. She went down to the eventual champion, Iga Swiatek, by 6-2,6-3 in the third round. Considering their bitter history in the past, from angry outbursts to cold handshakes, fans expected a thriller from this matchup. But Collins couldn’t match Swiatek’s level in this epic duel.

But her admiration for Andre Agassi is unparalleled, someone she considers as her tennis “idol.” Last year, when she won the Miami Open, she was asked how she felt with Agassi present in the stadium. Her reply was, “Really crazy playing in front of James and Andre Agassi today…Andre Agassi was like my return idol. I can’t tell you how much footage I have watched of Andre standing inside the baseline rip and returns to be out here and have the full circle moment. When I saw Andre was watching the match, I almost teared up. I’m like, this is surreal.”

She spoke about how she used to watch Andre Agassi on TV during her childhood days, and now having him in the stands while she won, felt like a “crazy ride.” However, Wimbledon 2025 wasn’t so pleasant for Agassi, though.

Andre Agassi voiced his frustration live on air

Taylor Fritz versus Carlos Alcaraz in the SF of the 2025 Wimbledon was a real blockbuster. Both of these players entered the tournament following a few title triumphs on grass. Fritz won the BOSS Open and Eastbourne Open, while Alcaraz secured the title at the HSBC Championships. The Spaniard started the match pretty well, securing the first set by 6-4, but Fritz bounced back in the second. However, he failed to hold on to that moment, and as a result, Alcaraz won the match 6-4,5-7,6-3,7-6(6).

Andre Agassi was in the commentary box for that match, and he was quite impressed with Alcaraz’s brilliance as he drew a comparison of his movement on court to that of an octopus. Agassi even admitted, “I’m so glad I’m just watching instead of playing when I see somebody like Alcaraz.”

But during this match, he sounded clearly frustrated at his BBC co-announcer, Andrew Castle, who kept bringing up the VIPs in attendance at Centre Court, deflecting away from the battle on the court time and again. His constant interruptions to talk about the stars in the Royal Box put Andre Agassi on edge. He said, “Don’t torture me. Let me finish my point…People watching are watching for tennis, not for this.” He didn’t look pleased and perhaps the only moment where Agassi seemed a bit annoyed at the 2025 Wimbledon.