80-Year-Old Royal Family Member Turns Head at Wimbledon

Wimbledon is incomplete without royalty, isn't it? Being the oldest tennis tournament, the event is filled with heritage and tradition. One among them is the members of the Royal family attending the championships and witnessing live action. It has been a blazing start to the 2025 edition of the tournament, metaphorically and figuratively, with temperatures soaring to 35.7 degrees C (96.3 degrees F). Nonetheless, celebrities and several members of the Royal family have begun gracing the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. And earlier today, another member of the royalty was spotted enjoying the action on a cloudy day at the event.

Yesterday, it was Lord Frederick Windsor who grabbed a seat in the Royal Box and witnessed some thrilling action unfold. He is the son of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and was spotted in pink stripes and a fedora to witness the live action. A day earlier, his sister attended the event as the Royal mother-daughter duo of Sarah, Duchess of York, and Princess Beatrice witnessed Carlos Alcaraz play.

Today, it was 80-year-old Princess Michael of Kent who was spotted in the Royal Box. She wore a breezy cornflower blue top along with a scarf and complemented it with white pants, looking truly royal in her outfit. The royal member was all smiles as she enjoyed the thrilling action unfolding on the Centre Court.

Along with Princess Michael of Kent, her family also accompanied her in the Royal box. Other notable names in the Royal box included the likes of David Beckham, Gareth Southgate, actor Eddie Redmayne, and writer Richard Osman. Thus, it was indeed a truly royal day at Wimbledon, as some exciting matches were lined up on the Centre Court.

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time in recent years that Princess Michael of Kent attended the Wimbledon Championships. Last year as well, she made an appearance on Day 8 of the tournament. Although the presence of the Royal family members is deemed to be auspicious, did you know that their presence once caused a big problem to the organizers?

When Meghan Markle caused a controversy at Wimbledon

Back in 2019, the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle was affected by the strict Wimbledon rules. She wore denim jeans and was not seated alongside other family members as the attire was inappropriate in the Wimbledon members’ area. Additionally, there were also reports that she witnessed only Serena Williams’ match and skipped Andy Murray’s match. The act of skipping the local, British player’s match was seen as inappropriate for a royal box guest.

Later, a source revealed, “She wanted to come incognito but there were problems. They couldn’t invite her into the royal box because she was wearing jeans but that didn’t really matter because all she wanted to do was come and watch Serena. Andy Murray was on Court 1 afterwards and it was a massive faux pas not to watch a Brit when she is signed up to the royal family.”

Nonetheless, coming to this edition, many members of the Royal family have graced the event in just three days. With plenty of action still left, fans can expect several other members to join in as well to make it a truly memorable tournament.