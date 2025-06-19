Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz Make Headlines With Hilarious Test Fail Before US Open Doubles Bid

“She’s going to be the boss,” Carlos Alcaraz explained, as he was overjoyed to team up with Emma Raducanu at the US Open. The Spaniard’s request to join hands with Raducanu was met positively by the British star, who is looking to find some form on the court after a string of poor performances. This year, the US Open introduced a controversial new format for the mixed doubles, allowing players to participate based on their singles rankings. Thus, stars like Alcaraz and Raducanu can be seen in action, although they failed hilariously at an exciting test before their time on the court together.

Ahead of the Wimbledon Championships beginning later this month, Alcaraz and Raducanu were involved in a fun interaction to describe their pairing. During that chat, the duo also took the compatibility test but failed miserably at it. The two were asked to choose heads or tails simultaneously at one go. While Raducanu chose tails, Alcaraz went with heads, and the two couldn’t stop laughing at their poor coordination ahead of their partnership at the US Open.

Reacting to the failed compatibility test, Raducanu said, “I always pick tails. Always.” On the other hand, Alcaraz defended himself by saying, “Honestly, I always say to my opponent, you pick. Depends on the mood of the day, so heads or tails?” While this will have little outcome on the result of their partnership, the failed test could play in their mind when they step out on the court in New York.

Not only did Alcaraz and Raducanu fail the compatibility test but also some fans raised doubts about their bonding and coordination ahead of the tournament. Recently, one of the fans ranked the US Open mixed doubles pairs based on the number of words spoken with each other. The pair of Alcaraz and Raducanu lay toward the bottom end of the table, taking up the 13th spot among 16 teams. Unsurprisingly, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa topped the charts, as fans can’t wait for the tournament to unfold.

Similarly, Alcaraz is also eager to pair with Raducanu and win the inaugural format of the mixed doubles championships at the US Open. After announcing their partnership, Alcaraz revealed why he teamed up with Raducanu.

Carlos Alcaraz gives inside details on teaming up with Emma Raducanu

The Spaniard is on a dream run this season, successfully defending his title. Additionally, he is one of the strong favorites to lift the title at the upcoming Wimbledon Championships. Despite a packed schedule, Alcaraz decided to approach Raducanu for the US Open mixed doubles championships and the British star gleefully accepted his invitation.

During an interview, Alcaraz revealed why he teamed up with Raducanu, saying, “I was thinking that I couldn’t play better if it wasn’t with Emma. I just asked Emma if she wants to play doubles with me—I made that special request… I’ve known Emma for a really long time and I have a really good relationship with her. We will try to win. But obviously it’s going to be really, really fun.”

Ahead of Wimbledon, Alcaraz is currently playing at Queen’s Club, where he has reached the pre-quarterfinals. He will next face his compatriot, Jaume Munar, in the last 16.