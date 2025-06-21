Emma Raducanu Caught in the Moment as Carlos Alcaraz Fights Through Thrilling Queen’s Win

Tennis fans, buckle up, because this August at the US Open, sparks might just fly from more than the racquets. On Tuesday, the tournament dropped a mixed doubles bombshell that’s got everyone talking: Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu will team up for the first time. Yes, you read that right, two of tennis’s brightest young Grand Slam champions are joining forces, and their debut is set for August 19 and 20 at none other than the Arthur Ashe and Louis Armstrong Stadiums. The buzz? Oh, it’s already echoing across continents and even sneaking into the Queen’s Club this week.

Emma Raducanu, fresh off claiming the British No.1 spot, had a solid run at the Queen’s Club Championships. Her campaign, however, came to a halt in the quarterfinals, thanks to a clean performance by China’s Zheng Qinwen. Meanwhile, her mixed doubles partner Carlos Alcaraz, who’s still riding the high of his French Open triumph, is finding his groove on grass once again. At the HSBC Championships on Friday, the top seed and defending Queen’s Club champion clinched his 16th straight win, fending off a big-serving challenge from lucky loser Arthur Rinderknech. The scoreline was a smooth 7-5, 6-4 to punch his ticket to the semifinals.

As he contested his semifinal match against Roberto Bautista Agut, it was Emma Raducanu’s courtside presence that got social media humming. Cameras caught the 2021 US Open champ grinning and cheering from the sidelines, as if to give fans a sneak peek of the chemistry this duo might bring to New York later this summer.