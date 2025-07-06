Emma Raducanu Fuels Carlos Alcaraz Dating Rumors With a Strong Presence in Attendance for Him at Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu is back in the spotlight with new dating rumors swirling around her after she was seen courtside at Wimbledon with Carlos Alcaraz. It all started back in June when the two were spotted having a good time, laughing and discussing during training sessions and sponsor events in London. They even did a fun promo for Evian, which really got people talking on social media. The buzz started growing as people in the tennis world noticed Raducanu showing up at Alcaraz’s matches and the talk about their potential mixed doubles team at the US Open.

Some are calling their friendship something deeper, but both have made it clear that there’s nothing romantic going on. Even with Nick Kyrgios joking about a “Wimbledon love triangle” involving Raducanu, Alcaraz, and Jack Draper, both players have insisted that they’re just good friends.

“We’re just good friends,” the 22-year-old British tennis star said with a laugh. “I’m glad the internet is having fun and that we’re providing some entertainment for everyone.” Alcaraz echoed this feeling with a light-hearted comment, saying, “I’m just gonna serve and I’m gonna pull myself away and I let her play. She will cover a lot of the court. She will be the boss. I will do whatever she wants me to do. That’s it.”

The heart of the story, however, lies in Raducanu’s enthusiastic presence during the high-stakes match between Carlos Alcaraz and Andrey Rublev. On X, Raducanu News posted some images of the British tennis star cheering, smiling widely, and looking totally engaged in every exciting match. When you look at it all, Emma Raducanu’s clear support and joy while watching Alcaraz play really tell a great story: it’s not just gossip—this is about friendship, teamwork, and respect for one another.

Having a close friend in the stands must really give Alcaraz a nice boost, and for Raducanu, being there to watch a friend’s match live just feels like a normal part of the camaraderie on tour.

As they get ready for their mixed doubles debut at the upcoming US Open, their relationship—built on professional respect and personal friendship—shows that off-court connections can be genuine, and supportive, even when they’re making headlines. But you know, all these speculations can really get on fans’ nerves sometimes.

A former tennis legend got caught up in criticism for Emma Raducanu rumors

Tennis legend Chris Evert has strongly responded to critics who said she was more focused on Emma Raducanu’s rumored dating life than on the match commentary itself. Things got heated during Raducanu’s third-round match against world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka. Evert brought up some rumors about Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz, which didn’t sit well with fans on social media. They were quick to call her and ESPN out for not focusing on the live tennis action. What do the fans have to say about it?

“They care more about her love life than her playing as clearly displayed by Chris Evert, and ESPN, breaking away from her actual match against the number one seed where she went up 3-1, in the second set but no one could watch, bc they cared more about who was crushing on her,” said a fan on X.

Evert responded with a quick “oh please🙄🙄🙄,” making it clear she wasn’t on board with the suggestion and standing up for her professionalism as a commentator. By responding in a straightforward way, she showed her dedication to keeping the conversation centered on Raducanu’s game, highlighting her position not just as a former champion, but as someone who cares about the integrity of tennis.