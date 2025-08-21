ESPN Announces Broadcasting Change in Stephen A. Smith’s First Take & Pat McAfee’s Show for Two Weeks

ESPN’s flagship debate show, First Take, featuring Stephen A. Smith and Molly Qerim, along with the lively Pat McAfee Show, have really become must-watch staples in American sports broadcasting. They attract millions of viewers every day with their mix of passionate analysis, humor, and straightforward opinions. First Take always brings some lively debates about the biggest sports stories of the day. This approach has turned it into a ratings giant and helped Smith land a huge $100 million contract, thanks to his impact on boosting viewership for the network.

Former NFL punter Pat McAfee has really made a name for himself with his energetic and open show that resonates with fans. He often goes live from big events like the NFL Draft and College GameDay, turning his program into a go-to for sports lovers looking for both fun and valuable insights. With how popular these programs are, any change in the schedule really grabs the attention of their loyal fans.

ESPN has just made a big temporary shift to its lineup. According to their official website, the network is all set to give the 2025 U.S. Open tennis tournament some serious airtime. Running from August 24 to September 7, they’ve made sure to prioritize their daytime schedule on the main ESPN channel for this big event. This change really affects both First Take and The Pat McAfee Show, leading to a two-week adjustment in their broadcast schedules that highlights the network’s dedication to featuring big sporting events.

Beginning August 24, First Take will have its regular two-hour slot on ESPN trimmed down by thirty minutes. The show is changing its schedule! Instead of airing from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. ET, it will now be on from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. ET on the main channel. Once it wraps up, ESPN will jump right into its live coverage of the U.S. Open for the rest of the afternoon. This change makes sure that the daytime matches of the tournament, starting at 11:30 a.m. ET on several days, get uninterrupted coverage on the main platform of the network.

USA Today via Reuters Feb 16, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Team Stephen A coach Stephen A. Smith looks on against Team Shannon during the All Star Celebrity Game at Lucas Oil Stadium.

At the same time, The Pat McAfee Show is moving to a new spot while the tennis tournament is happening. The show that usually airs live on ESPN from noon to 2 p.m. ET is going to be on ESPN2 only from August 24 to September 7. This change opens up the ESPN main channel for nonstop U.S. Open matches. First Take and The Pat McAfee Show are set to be back in their usual timeslots on ESPN on Thursday, September 4, right after the tournament’s daytime coverage wraps up that day.

This scheduling change really shows the tightrope ESPN has to walk between its super popular studio shows and its promise to bring top-notch live sports events to fans. So, just how important are both Stephen A. Smith and Pat McAfee for ESPN when it comes to viewership?

Both Stephen A. Smith and Pat McAfee carry their own audience

Stephen A. Smith has really made a huge impact at ESPN. As the lively and sometimes controversial figure in their debate shows, he’s played a big role in shaping the morning lineup and the overall sports commentary scene. Since he came on board with “First Take” back in 2012, Smith has really played a key role in making the “Embrace Debate” format a hit. His passionate and straightforward takes on sports and cultural topics have not only attracted a lot of viewers but also turned the show into a ratings success. He really made a mark, landing a game-changing five-year contract that’s worth at least $100 million.

This deal definitely cemented his place as one of the top earners in sports media. Aside from “First Take,” Stephen A. Smith has really made his mark on ESPN’s NBA coverage. He’s been involved with “NBA Countdown” and has even hosted some alternate broadcasts and specials. This has helped him broaden his influence and solidify his importance in ESPN’s programming approach.

On the flip side, Pat McAfee has really shaken things up at ESPN, bringing in a fresh vibe that appeals to a younger crowd and helping the network grow its digital presence with his creative approach across multiple platforms. His daily show, “The Pat McAfee Show,” goes live on ESPN, ESPN+, and YouTube, mixing in humor, athlete interviews, and the latest news, all while keeping it real and engaging for the audience. McAfee has a five-year, $85 million deal with ESPN that covers his full-time analyst gig on “College GameDay.” He’s played a big part in boosting the show’s record viewership and has also been involved in alternate college football broadcasts alongside Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions.

By keeping creative control over his content, McAfee has managed to preserve the show’s unique voice while fitting it into ESPN’s larger ecosystem. Stephen A. Smith and Pat McAfee are really leading the way for ESPN, pushing it toward a new direction with content that’s all about personality and impact, moving beyond just the usual sports analysis.