Ex-Grand Slam Winner Set to Fight Against Wimbledon Over ‘Unfair’ $12,000 Fine

Ah, Wimbledon, the epitome of polite society, good manners, and courteous exchanges, right? Well, most of the time, in the world of tennis, the tempers run high and in order to keep the facade of decorum going, the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club has a number of fines that it can slap on players or the teams of players when they don’t comply with the ethos of the Championship. So far this year, Wimbledon has slammed players with a total of $50,000 worth of fines, the highest of which has gone to Henry Patten, last year’s men’s doubles defending champion, and he is not happy about it.

It was reported that Henry Patten was fined early on in the tournament after his time was cut short on a practice court and he ended up verbally abusing a member of the staff. The practice court was, in fact, on an off-site training ground where Patten was training on the 29th of June. He has since spoken about how the impact of the fine has affected his championship run with his doubles partner, Harri Heliövaara, especially considering he received the news on the morning of his first-round match. He has also appealed the decision.

In a statement released earlier today, Patten said, “On 2 July, I received a letter informing me that I had been fined and on the same day I responded, appealing the decision due to inaccuracies and procedural failures in the process.” He continued, “Despite this decision being under appeal, I am disappointed that Wimbledon sought it appropriate to disclose this fine to the media without indicating my appeal, which creates an unfair and inaccurate perception of the incident.” While we are still unclear as to the specifics of the incident, it seems like the Wimbledon management committee has had their fair share of unsportsmanlike conduct to be able to tell it apart from regular play.

Other incidents of fines in the Wimbledon Championship in light of Henry Patten’s faux pas

Indeed, and it was none other than Serena Williams, who in 2016 smashed her racket against the grass five times in a match against Christina McHale, resulting in a fine of $10,000. And though the prize money is substantial, the fines add up. Nick Kyrgios, who is only 30 years old but who is already well known for his volatile behavior on court, admitted to racking up a total of $800,000 in fines.

So, whether or not a player feels wronged, or cut short on time, or totally desperate, infuriated, or hopeless, one thing is for certain: the code of conduct is immovable, and if there’s a lesson in this whole Henry Patten fiasco, it’s that it’s going to take a lot of wins to forget about the fines!