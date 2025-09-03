Former US Open Champion Wants Immediate Change in Tennis Rule That Players Like Naomi Osaka Don’t Like

The horrors of the 2021 French Open are still alive in the minds of tennis fans. The second seed, Naomi Osaka, was one of the favorites to win the title and had entered the tournament high on confidence on the back of some impressive form. However, before her second-round encounter, Osaka announced she would not attend press conferences, was fined after her first-round win, and then withdrew from the tournament, citing her mental health. She subsequently took some time off the court. Amid this, there was one underlying problem that former US Open champion Dominic Thiem addressed.

Recently, Thiem appeared on the Business of Sport podcast, where he talked about his life after retirement, playing against the Big 3, and other events happening around the globe. During that conversation, Thiem also spoke about the continuous and lengthy interviews that the players have to face at the tournaments.

He said, “Um, honestly, the interviews, what, for example, what Naomi Osaka didn’t want to do, they’re not for the fans. They’re just for the media. Um, if you do the entire interview anyway, only the winner gets. So if you win you’re any you’re happy to give that interview as well, but I think, um, it’s too much because after every single match you have to basically answer the same questions, and it’s 40 if you play 35 tournaments a year; it’s 35 times the same question.”

Further, he went on to add, “Um, so it’s too much, I think you should or they should reduce it a bit. I mean, if you if you won or lost, if it’s a big surprise, of course, you have to do it.” While sport in today’s times comes like a complete package, constant scrutiny during interviews can take a toll on a player’s mental health, as it did in Osaka’s case.

Meanwhile, Thiem wasn’t the only one who shared the feeling that the interviews should be reduced. Even Ben Shelton once called out the interviewers for their inappropriate comments.

Beyond Naomi Osaka’s stance, Ben Shelton also clashed with Australian Open interviewers

During this year’s Australian Open, an on-air commentator sparked a huge uproar with his disrespectful comments toward Novak Djokovic. Subsequently, the Serb refused to give an interview in a clear sign of opposition. Even fellow tennis player Ben Shelton spoke out in this matter, defending Djokovic in this case.

He said, “I don’t think that was just a single event. I’ve noticed it with different people, not just myself. I feel like broadcasters should be helping us grow our sport and help these athletes who just won matches on the biggest stage enjoy one of their biggest moments. I feel like there’s just been a lot of negativity. I think that’s something that needs to change.”

Meanwhile, the episode with Naomi Osaka left a deep mark on the tennis world. Luckily for her and her fans, the Japanese star emerged stronger from that and is in the quarterfinals of the US Open.