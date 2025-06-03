French Open: Aryna Sabalenka Delivers Cheeky Response After Novak Djokovic Mocks Her Dance Moves Off the Court

Novak Djokovic has time and again proven that his talent isn’t just restricted to the boundaries of a tennis court. Despite being one of the most hated players in the tennis world who has received constant criticisms from a particular fan base, the Serb never failed to entertain the crowd either through his tennis or through his mimicry skills. From Rafael Nadal’s intense rituals to Maria Sharapova’s graceful demeanor, Djokovic’s impersonations always painted a vivid picture of his fellow tennis stars’ on-court personas. Recently, after securing his 100th win at Roland Garros, he was spotted imitating WTA star Aryna Sabalenka by posing like her, doing a couple of peace signs while also bending his body (like Sabalenka did after she won her third and fourth-round matches at the 2025 French Open).

Seeing this post, the ATP Tour dropped a comment saying, “This man makes us laugh every day.” Following that, recently, the Belarusian star was also spotted teasing Nole after her recent win against Qinwen Zheng in the quarterfinal.

Aryna Sabalenka and Novak Djokovic share a very close friendship on and off the court. For example, once during an interview, while speaking with Djokovic, she said, “He’s a great guy, a very nice guy. I can easily ask him for advice and he would give it to me. It’s really good to have someone like Novak, a friend like someone like Novak, you can always ask for advice. I mean, I really appreciate for his help to me.” Even last year, when Sabalenka won the US Open, Djokovic was among the first ones to congratulate her. He had then shared a picture of her on his IG story with the caption, “Congratulations, Tigress.”

Earlier this year, during the Australian Open, Aryna Sabalenka showcased her athleticism by performing a high kick to knock a bottle off her coach’s head. Seeing this viral moment, Djokovic had also tried to attempt that stunt, but he hilariously fell short, prompting the Belarusian to boast about her superior flexibility. Other than that, the duo had even paired up with each other in a doubles exhibition match at the 2024 Australian Open. So, there are plenty of moments that have captured their strong camaraderie on and off the court. Recently, after seeing Djokovic’s hilarious mimicry of her, Aryna Sabalenka was spotted giving a response to the Serb while dancing to her own song after her win at Roland Garros.

She was even heard teasing Novak Djokovic by saying, “How about that Novak? You don’t have your song.” Recently, Aryna Sabalenka also shared a playful moment with the Serb during his post-match interview at Roland Garros. Before that, she had also posted a funny Instagram reel involving Novak Djokovic and her goddaughter. Other than that, even when a few journalists had recently asked her about how long she thinks her friend, Djokovic, can keep playing, Aryna Sabalenka had shown her support towards the Serb. A true reflection of their strong bond?

She said, “You guys are trying to put as much pressure as you can on Novak. Leave him alone, look at him. He’s fit. He’s strong. Mentally and physically I think he’s ready to play another 2 or 3 years. I don’t know. He’s doing really well. Of course, everyone has ups and downs. The older you get, the tougher it gets to stay consistent on the level. But we see whenever he’s ready, whenever he’s healthy and fit, he’s there. He’s playing great tennis. Just leave him alone. Let him just be.”

After winning the Geneva Open, Novak Djokovic has looked like a completely different player. With his recent 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 win over Cameron Norrie in the fourth round, he has now reached his 19th Roland Garros quarterfinal. On the other hand, Aryna Sabalenka’s 7-6(3), 6-3 win over Zheng has now secured her spot in the semifinal of the French Open. Both these players are enjoying their time to the fullest at the ‘City of Lights’, but what did Sabalenka say after this match?

“It was a true battle” – Aryna Sabalenka’s first reaction after beating Qinwen Zheng in the quarterfinal

Mission accomplished! Aryna Sabalenka finally manages to take her revenge on the Chinese star. Before this tournament, Qinwen Zheng had defeated her by 6-4, 6-3 in the quarterfinal of the 2025 Italian Open. But with this win, Sabalenka has now taken her H2H record to 7-1 against Zheng.

Reflecting on her thoughts after this match, the world number one said, “It was a true battle, and I had no idea how I could break her back and get back into the first set. I didn’t start well, and I’m glad I found my rhythm and won. I think we’re all here for one reason. Everyone wants that beautiful trophy. I’m glad I have another opportunity, another semi-final to do better than last time. I really hope that by the end of the claycourt season, I’m really proud of myself.“

Aryna Sabalenka is yet to drop a set in this tournament. It’s now the second time that she has reached the SF at the French Open (after 2023). Not only that, Sabalenka has now also reached an impressive eleven Grand Slam singles semifinal and has progressed to at least the semifinal of nine of the last ten majors she has played. Quite staggering, isn’t it?

She has a 5-5 record in her previous ten major semifinal and next up for her is the ending champion, Iga Swiatek. Who do you think will win this blockbuster clash?