French Open Director Breaks Silence on Raging Criticisms Post Final Craze

The French Open 2025 wrapped up with a bang, delivering everything from breakout stars to epic showdowns. On the women’s side, Coco Gauff beat Aryna Sabalenka in the final, while local wildcard Lois Boisson stunned everyone with a fairytale run to the semifinals in her Grand Slam debut. Over on the men’s side, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner battled it out in a five-set thriller lasting 5 hours and 29 minutes, the longest French Open final ever. It’s already being called one of the greatest Grand Slam finals in history. Still, tournament director Amelie Mauresmo believes there’s room for improvement.

Not everything in Paris was picture-perfect. One issue that came under fire again this year was the French Open night sessions. Introduced in 2021, they feature one singles match each evening on Court Philippe Chatrier. But here’s the catch: it’s almost always the men getting that spotlight. In fact, there hasn’t been a single women’s singles match in the night slot since 2023. That means all 20 of the most recent night matches have been men’s matches, played over five sets. Since night sessions began, only four women’s matches have ever been featured.

So, while fans were enjoying the high-stakes drama under the lights, many couldn’t help but notice the gender imbalance. Many WTA players raised their voices against this. Tournament director Amelie Mauresmo, a former World No. 1 and two-time Grand Slam champ herself, gave an honest review of the French Open.

Before the men’s final, Mauresmo held a press conference to answer questions about the tournament. In her assessment, she said, “As I’ve mentioned, not everything was perfect in this tournament. We are aware of this and will certainly work on finding solutions for the future. There’s not much more to it. I’ve said in French that in two weeks, we will have our collective debriefing and definitively discuss these topics, figuring out how we can make things work better.”

Mauresmo has been in charge since 2021, becoming the French Open’s first female tournament director. Particularly talking about the women’s night session matches, she said, “I think we wouldn’t be having this conversation if we had the same format for both matches because, in my opinion, it’s the duration or potential duration of the matches that complicates the scheduling for us.”

June 8, 2025, Paris, France: Jannik Sinner ITA and Carlos Alcaraz ESP during the trophy ceremony of the tennis Grand Slam of Roland Garros 2025 men's final match between Jannik Sinner ITA and Carlos Alcaraz ESP at Philippe Chatrier central court in Roland Garros Stadium

The main argument is that women’s matches played over three sets get over quickly as opposed to men’s matches that are played over five sets. Women’s matches potentially going “really fast” is the justification behind the choices. The tournament director has also previously stated that, unlike the Australian Open and US Open, the French Open avoids scheduling two matches in the night session to prevent matches from running late into the night.

That’s not all. There’s also the clay-court conundrum: line calls. What does Amelie Mauresmo have to say about that?

Will the French Open embrace Hawk-Eye?

In the final set’s sixth game, Jannik Sinner was building momentum when a shot from Alcaraz sailed wide, but it wasn’t called out. The replays showed it missed the line by 31 millimeters. Even the TNT Sports commentary team confirmed the call was wrong.

Understandably, Sinner wasn’t thrilled. His frustration boiled over in a match that was already on the edge. What made it worse? This kind of mistake wouldn’t have happened at the other three Grand Slams, which all use electronic line-calling.

The French Open is the last major still relying on human eyes. On clay, the belief is that the red dust makes electronic systems less reliable. The surface shifts. It smudges. That complicates the data. Instead, line judges are used, with help from the chair umpire if needed. And sometimes, the players themselves step in to keep things fair. Alcaraz told the umpire to overturn a call that went against Sinner earlier in the match. Later on, Sinner did the same for Alcaraz.

Mauresmo addressed this issue, too. She said, “The analysis of previous tournaments’ experiences was quite inconsistent, and the system’s reliability was questionable. So, we opted to retain the option of keeping our line judges. This is a discussion we will have with the teams to decide where we want to go next year, or not. The matter remains open.”

So while the tennis dazzled, the French Open has its homework cut out. As Mauresmo puts it, not everything was perfect. Will Roland Garros make the changes fans are hoping for? What do you think?