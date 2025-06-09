Heartbreak Lingers as Chris Evert & Maria Sharapova Grapple With French Open’s Emotional Twist

Insane level of tennis! After witnessing the epic 2025 French Open final, fans can now surely say that the rivalry between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner is here to stay. Defending champion, Alcaraz, came back from two sets down, saving three championship points on the way to beat the world number one at Roland Garros. This match lasted for a record-breaking 5 hours and 29 minutes! It was the longest-ever Roland Garros final, after the 1982 French Open final between Mats Wilander and Guillermo Vilas which lasted for around 4 hours and 47 minutes. Talking about the intensity of this epic battle, Alcaraz said, “Today there were a few moments of the match that, I mean, the level was insane. When he broke my serve at the beginning of the third set, I felt like everything was to his favor. I felt like everything he’s doing was going to be in.” Alcaraz snatched a victory from the jaws of defeat, and now, tennis legends, including Chris Evert, Maria Sharapova, and a few others have come up with their heartfelt reaction about this match.

In the longest French Open final, Carlos Alcaraz defeated Jannik Sinner by 4-6,6(4)-7,6-4,7-6(3),7-6(2). With this win, Alcaraz has now become the first man to win a Grand Slam title after saving a match point since Novak Djokovic beat Roger Federer in the 2019 Wimbledon Championships final. Mats Wilander, who won the previous longest French Open final, said on TNT Sports, “Federer and Nadal played a couple of good finals, but nothing comes close to this. I thought: ‘This is not possible – they’re playing at a pace that is not human.’ These are two of the best athletes the human race can put forward and they happen to be tennis players. I’m not speechless often, but what a wonderful day.” How did the other tennis legends react to this epic battle?

Chris Evert won this title seven times in her career, and she hailed their brilliance, saying, “GIVE THE TROPHY TO BOTH OF THEM….👍👏.” While the two-time champion (2012,2014), Maria Sharapova dropped a heartfelt reaction on her IG stories with the caption, “I know the answer, but why did someone have to lose 😣.” Serena Williams’ ex-coach also shared a few words for Jannik Sinner for his incredible fight throughout this match. “I feel SO BADLY for Jannik & yet i am so unbelievably impressed with Carlos. These two are next level…. Two GREAT guys! Carlos is more outward and charming and people gravitate to his absolute joy and Jannik is kind and quiet and lovely. WE ARE SO LUCKY TO HAVE THEM IN OUR SPORT.“

With this win, Carlos Alcaraz has now become the player with the most men’s singles Grand Slam finals played in the Open Era without ever losing (5-0). Tennis legend, Rod Laver, also dropped a comment on this epic fight, saying, “Still taking in that incredible men’s final at Roland Garros. So happy for @carlosalcaraz – five Grand Slams at just 22! My heart goes out to Jannik Sinner, who showed real class in defeat. What a match, thank you both. Tennis is in great hands.🚀” But what was Jannik Sinner’s reaction after this heartbreaking loss?

Jannik Sinner reveals how he tried to reset his mindset before heading into the decider

Jannik Sinner is now the first player in the Open Era to win the first 20 sets of a men’s singles Grand Slam tournament and not win the title. He also lost his first Grand Slam set since the fourth round at the 2025 AO (against Holger Rune). Thus, it ended his staggering streak of 31 consecutive sets won at such events! What was his reaction after this defeat?

“[I am] happy to deliver this kind of level. Happy about the tournament still. But obviously, this one hurts. [There is] not so much to talk right now. But again, I’m happy how we are trying to improve every day and trying to put myself in these kind of positions. It’s a very high-level match, that’s for sure. So happy to be part of this. But the final result hurts,” said Sinner.

Later on, when he was asked about his mindset in the decider, he added, “I tried to delete everything, every set. In Grand Slams you try to start from zero again. I was of course disappointed about the fourth set and match points and serving for the match. But again, I stayed there mentally. I didn’t give him any free points. When it was over, it was over.“

With this win, Alcaraz has now taken their H2H record to 8-4. After this match, even the Spaniard hailed Jannik Sinner for his incredible fight. He said, “I am pretty sure you are going to be champion not once, but many, many times. It is a privilege to share the court with you in every tournament.” What was your reaction after witnessing this nail-biting finish at the 2025 French Open?