How Many Courts Are There in Wimbledon? See Where Coco Gauff, Novak Djokovic, and Aryna Sabalenka Will Chase Timeless Glory

The Championships, Wimbledon, isn’t just a tennis tournament; it’s a grand theater of tradition wrapped in ‘English elegance’. A timeless epic where the gentlemen’s and ladies’ singles shine like prized heirlooms, preserved in a sporting time capsule. Since 1877, this cathedral of tennis has upheld its legacy with grace, be it the all-white dress code or its sacred grass courts! And now, the moment draws near, as your favorites: Aryna Sabalenka, Novak Djokovic, and Coco Gauff, prepare to chase destiny on its hallowed turf. But as we gear up for the drama from the 30th, one curious question lingers in the air: How many courts does Wimbledon truly have? Curious? Let’s dive in together and find out.

Founded in 1868, the ‘All England Lawn Tennis Club’ (AELTC) has evolved over more than 150 years into a world-class sporting sanctuary. Spanning over 42 acres, including car parks, the Grounds are owned by the All England Lawn Tennis Ground plc and can welcome up to 42,000 spectators. This isn’t just a tennis venue; it’s a living, breathing legacy of the sport’s finest traditions, meticulously overseen by Head of Courts and Horticulture, Neil Stubley.

The club overall boasts 18 Championship grass courts, 20 grass practice courts, and 8 American clay courts. While the grass courts come alive from May to September, reserved show courts like Center Court are exclusive to ‘The Championships’, the other surfaces see year-round action from club members and LTA-sponsored players. Certain courts are available for selection by national organizations.

However, the main shop courts are as follows:

Centre Court: Wimbledon’s crown jewel is the beating heart of The Championships. Designed by architect Stanley Peach in 1922, the iconic arena rose in just 8 months, originally seating close to 14,000. Though it was once truly central, as more courts sprouted across the grounds, it lost its place, only to reclaim it by 1980 as the site expanded further.

Today, it stands proud with nearly 15,000 seats and a state-of-the-art ‘retractable roof’, added in 2009, shielding fans and legends alike from the whims of English weather. The men’s and women’s singles finals unfold on this hallowed grass, a stage soaked in history. Though bombed in World War II and not fully restored until 1949, Centre Court has persevered and undergone many changes, most notably the addition of its iconic roof.

Just to the north, No.1 Court claims its space as the 2nd-largest stadium at the AELTC. Opened in 1997, it replaced the original Court No.1 that once hugged the west side of Centre Court. A modern marvel in its own right, this court welcomed a retractable roof in 2019 and gained 1,000 more seats as well, bringing its total capacity to 12,345. It’s a theatre of power and precision, where dreams rise and unravel in equal measure.

No.2 Court, affectionately dubbed “The Graveyard of Champions” holds a darker, thrilling lore. Rebuilt in 2009 on the site of old Court 13, this court holds nearly 4,000 spectators and a legacy of upsets. From Pete Sampras to Serena Williams, even the greats have stumbled here: its shadows seem to whisper that no one is safe on its turf.

Court No.3, also unveiled in 2009, stands on the former grounds of the original Court No.2. While smaller, it’s become one of the most entertaining show courts at Wimbledon. Anything can happen here. Who could forget the 2017 spectacle when Kim Clijsters invited a fan onto the court, dressed him in one of her white skirts, and played a couple of points? Well, it’s moments like these that make Court No.3 unforgettable in the modern era.

Courts 12 and 18 complete SW19’s show court lineup. Court 12 features a mini-stadium with a capacity of 1,736 and some of the best vantage points in the complex, including scenic views of the City of London rising in the distance.

Meanwhile, Court 18, uniquely dug into the foot of Henman Hill, is as charming as it is iconic. A plaque here marks the legendary 2011 showdown between John Isner and Nicolas Mahut: the longest tennis match ever played, lasting an astonishing 11 hours and 5 minutes over 3 days on Court 11.

The outdoor courts, situated to the north and south of Centre Court, offer a vibrant tableau of ongoing matches. Courts 4 through 17, plus Court 19 on the east side of Court No.1, offer fans up-close encounters with rising stars and surprise stories. Climb to the terrace bars atop Centre Court, and you’ll witness a sea of racquets flashing across the complex: a living canvas of competition!

Beyond the spotlight of the 19 Championship courts lies the hidden engine of Wimbledon, 22 more pristine grass practice courts nestled in Aorangi Park on the north side of the grounds. This is where the hard graft happens, away from the roar of the crowds. The AELTC also boasts 8 clay courts, 5 indoor courts, and two acrylic courts, bringing the total to a staggering 55 courts across the site.

With June 30th fast approaching, preparations are nearly complete. The greats, Novak Djoković, Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, and more, will soon step onto the lawns of legend. But the question is: where will you be watching from?

