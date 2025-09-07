How Much Are Ball Boys & Umpires Paid for the US Open and How Are They Selected? Everything to Know

The U.S. Open finals are almost over with the blockbuster Sincaraz final set to close out the year’s final Grand Slam. While everyone’s eyes are glued to the players smashing serves and chasing impossible shots, there’s a group quietly making sure everything runs like clockwork: the ball crew. These are the ball boys and girls, and their role? Absolutely essential. From clearing stray balls off the court to holding umbrellas on a scorching day, or handing players the exact number of service balls, they’re the invisible engine behind every match. But becoming one of them is no small feat.

The journey starts in early June. Interested teens and young adults (minimum age: 14) fill out an online application, share a resume, and take a short tennis quiz. If you make it past that, you get invited to a tryout, where speed, agility, and coordination are tested to the max. Supervisors even provide a manual beforehand so candidates know exactly what skills will be evaluated. But with all this effort, do they earn enough?

How much do U.S. Open ball boys and girls earn in 2025?

The U.S. Open is unique among Grand Slam tournaments for paying its ball crew an hourly wage. In 2024, members earned approximately $17 per hour. In 2025, the rate is $22–$39 hourly pay for ball boys and girls at other U.S. tennis events, according to Glassdoor. They work in shifts, usually lasting 90 minutes, alternating between on-court and off-court duties.

Beyond their hourly pay, US Open ball crew members enjoy official Polo Ralph Lauren uniforms, daily meal vouchers, and credentialed access to courts during off-hours, making the experience at this prestigious tennis event both rewarding and unforgettable.

How much are Chair Umpires paid at the 2025 US Open?

During the US Open, chair umpires are placed on the high chairs at the center of the court, and they serve as the final authority when it comes to the matches. They ensure that the game moves on in a smooth manner, score after each point, keep time limits, and even call the line when necessary. In addition, they mediate player conflicts, check on codes that are violated, and document match results. Each move that they make is under scrutiny, and there are thousands in the stadium and millions across the globe watching, and therefore, fairness is paramount.

The US Open has chair umpires earning approximately $3,700 per match in 2025, and this is increases when the games are high-profile profile such as the finals. The estimates in cases like Wimbledon at other Grand Slams show that they get approximately $6,753 per match in the male event and $3,376 per match in the female event. Along with the salary, there are other perks available to chair umpires, such as official tournament uniforms, meal vouchers or on-site meals, private hotel accommodations, and partial travel reimbursements of $500-1,000, making the job both a highly respected and rewarding position at one of the most prestigious tennis venues.

What is the selection process for Ball Crew and Umpires at the 2025 US Open?

Ball Crew Selection Process:

The U.S. Open Ball Crew is a team of roughly 315 individuals, ranging in age from 14 to their early 50s, who play a vital role in keeping matches running smoothly. Applicants must be at least 14 years old by July 1 of the tournament year. The process begins with an online application, including a brief background assessment and a six-question tennis survey.

From hundreds of applicants: 1,600 in 2025, about 400 were invited to in-person tryouts held over two days at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. These tryouts assess physical fitness, tennis knowledge, and the ability to retrieve balls quickly and efficiently. Those selected then attend mandatory training sessions and document verification in New York. Once on the team, ball crew members work the first six days of the tournament, arriving at least an hour before matches, ensuring every match runs seamlessly.

Chair Umpire Selection Process

US Open chair umpires are well-trained professionals whose duties are to monitor matches and provide fair play. They are allocated single matches, both men and women, on the singles and doubles, and mixed doubles, as well as the main draw and in the qualifying rounds. They are selected on the basis of experience, previous track record, and type of matches that they are assigned to handle, such that only the most competent officials will handle high-stakes matches.

Prior to the tournament, chair umpires receive pre-tournament training, which includes reviewing the Rules of Tennis, Grand Slam rules, and official responsibilities. The Chief Umpire will carry out a continuous evaluation of his/her performance during the event to check his/her accuracy, decision-making, and professional standards. This organized event will ensure that the matches are conducted in a smooth and fair manner that keeps the integrity of one of the most esteemed of tennis events intact.

So, before the players smash their shots, there’s a hardworking team behind the scenes moving fast and staying sharp: the ball crew and umpires. They might not get the spotlight, but without their hustle, the U.S. Open wouldn’t run nearly as smoothly. They’re the quiet heroes who keep the show on the road, turning a chaotic tennis festival into a world-class event that fans love every year.