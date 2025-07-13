How Much Do Ball Boys and Girls Get Paid at Wimbledon 2025?

In 2025, Wimbledon organizers offered ball boys and girls a decent stipend for their services throughout the two-week tournament. They designed this gesture as a way to thank participants, rather than as formal compensation. While this amount may seem modest, it reflects the role’s voluntary and prestigious nature. By maintaining this tradition, Wimbledon highlights the honor and prestige associated with the role. Wimbledon exempts the stipend from tax, and participants regard it as part of the unique privilege and memorable experience of taking part in one of the world’s most celebrated sporting events.

What is the selection process and work schedule for ballboys and ballgirls?

Every year, Wimbledon selects about 250 ball boys and girls from over 1,000 school-age applicants, usually between 14 and 17 years old. Partner schools, mainly in London and Surrey, nominate the chosen participants.

Selection is highly competitive and involves the following:

Initial Trials: Candidates are tested for fitness, coordination, and ball skills during selection days held early in the year.

Targeted Training: Once selected, BBGs undergo months of training from February onwards, including social conditioning, basics of the tennis law, and grass-court practice.

Organizers assign courts based on performance, starting with the outer courts and progressing to Centre Court and No. 1 Court, which remains one of the hardest courts to earn a spot on.

During the tournament, BBGs work in teams of six, rotating shifts of one hour on court followed by one hour off. Their duties include retrieving and supplying balls to players, ensuring smooth match flow, and maintaining professionalism throughout.

Beyond the Pay: Perks and benefits for Wimbledon ball kids

Beyond the meager pay, Wimbledon 2025 BBGs are rewarded with several highly sought-after privileges:

Official Ralph Lauren Uniform: Each BBG is given a complete set of Wimbledon clothing: shirts, shorts (or skirts), socks, and shoes. The value of the uniform often surpasses the stipend.

Memorabilia: A participant certificate of participation, group photo, and souvenir can of used tennis balls are given away.

Unique Experience: Being part of Wimbledon offers access to the finest tennis in the world, exposure to the most related sporting environment, and an opportunity to contribute to tennis history. Personal Development: This job is often referred to as a life-changing opportunity for BBGs in developing discipline, teamwork, and confidence.

How much money do ball boys and girls make at Wimbledon?

Wimbledon 2025 pays each ball boy and girl a sum of approximately £200 (about $253) for their work throughout the tournament. Wimbledon treats this amount more as a symbolic stipend than a wage, since most participants are school-aged (typically 14–17 years old), attend school full-time, train extensively, and do not qualify for the UK minimum wage. Since the payment falls below the taxable threshold, it remains free from tax or other deductions.

Along with the stipend, the ball boys and girls get to keep their official Ralph Lauren Wimbledon outfit as a keepsake, often much pricier in their eyes than the stipend. Others regard the experience of working at and being part of Wimbledon, from the sidelines, at one of the globe’s most prestigious sporting events, as the greatest reward.