How Much Does It Really Cost to Host the US Open? Everything You Need to Know

The best players from around the world came together on the iconic courts of the 2025 US Open, bringing an electric vibe to New York. Under the lights of Flushing Meadows, new legends emerged, and titans went head-to-head for tennis glory. The tennis world was all set for two weeks filled with thrilling drama, excitement, and moments that would be hard to forget at the final major of the year. So, the big question is, how much did all of this end up costing?

What are the major expenses involved in hosting the US Open?

The USTA made a significant investment of $800 million, which is its biggest ever, and upgraded the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center and Arthur Ashe Stadium. We’re talking about expanded courtside seating, luxury suites, better concourses and restrooms, plus a $250 million Player Performance Center that’s all about advanced training and player-focused amenities.

While the details aren’t laid out for the public eye, the US Open’s operating costs were pretty hefty—around $282 million for the 2024 tournament. This covered everything from staffing and security to logistics and utilities, so you can bet that the 2025 event would likely cost even more than last year’s. Also, the tournament had an amazing prize purse of $90 million, which is a 20% increase from last year. Singles champions get $5 million each, and there were pretty hefty payouts for all the rounds and competitions, including doubles and mixed doubles too.

Even though we don’t have a lot of specific numbers, it’s clear that marketing plays a crucial role when it comes to costs. This includes elements like advertising campaigns, media rights, sponsorships, and efforts to engage fans. The US Open brought in more than $559 million in annual operating revenue, according to last year’s figures, so it’s expected to bring in more this year. And this comes from ticket sales, hospitality, broadcast rights, and sponsorships.

How much revenue does the event generate for sponsors and organizers?

The US Open brings in a lot of revenue for the United States Tennis Association (USTA), thanks to various sources of income. In 2024, the tournament brought in $559.7 million in operating revenue, which is quite the jump from $514.1 million the year before—showing a nice 9% increase. Ticket sales were still the mainstay, rising from $185.4 million in 2023 to $208.5 million in 2024, which boosted the tournament’s funds.

On another note, sponsorship and corporate hospitality still brought in solid returns. In 2024, the sponsorship revenue went up from $122.5 million to $130.5 million, while hospitality saw an increase from $71 million to $83.3 million.

Concessions and merchandise featured some fan-favorite options, including the beloved Honey Deuce cocktail. In 2024, more than 556,000 Honey Deuce cocktails were sold, bringing in almost $13 million in sales. This showed how branded food and drinks can bring in both cultural value and profit. Even though they didn’t break down media rights revenue specifically for 2024, broadcast income stayed pretty much the same—hovering around $145 million—which highlights how important it is to the tournament’s overall financial picture.

How does hosting the US Open impact the local economy?

Hosting the US Open gives New York City a significant economic boost. During its three-week run, the tournament is expected to bring in over $1.2 billion to the city’s economy. The event created a lot of job opportunities, bringing in around 7,000 seasonal positions in areas like hospitality, security, transportation, and venue operations. These roles matter for the local residents, and a good number of them are filled by people from Queens, which means the tournament’s success is closely tied to the benefits for the community.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

All in all, the US Open isn’t just a key event in the tennis world—it boosts the economy of New York City. It brings in a lot of money for the local economy and creates real jobs, boosting both the city’s financial health and its community spirit.

