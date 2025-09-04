US Open: How Top American Stars Coco Gauff, Ben Shelton, Frances Tiafoe & More Were Hit in Rankings

When the US Open started at the end of August, this semifinals were not in the cards for many fans. Jessica Pegula, the highest-seeded American remaining, has reached the semifinals without dropping a set. Amanda Anisimova is another American joining her on the list. And that’s it. Those are the only Americans in the semifinals of the U.S. Open. The men’s draw features Carlos Alcaraz taking on Novak Djokovic, while defending champion Jannik Sinner meets Adrian Mannarino. Coco Gauff, Ben Shelton, Frances Tiafoe? Eliminated. How does this affect their ranking?

Coco Gauff suffered a defeat to Naomi Osaka, but her ranking remains the same. The 6-3 and 6-2 destruction by the four-time Grand Slam champion could not shake the American, and she still sits at number 3 with 7874 points. Amanda Anisimova has reached a new career high after avenging the devastating 6–0, 6–0 loss to Iga Świątek in the Wimbledon final by defeating the world No. 2 in straight sets—6–4, 6–3—in the US Open quarterfinals.

She has jumped up 4 places to sit at number 4 with 4639 points in the WTA rankings, 770 more than the last time. Jessica Pegula defeated Barbora Krejcikova with a score of 6–3, 6–3 to mark her place in the semifinals, but her rank has seen a decline of 3. Losing 520 points (4383), Pegula is in 7th. This was due to early exits: first round at Wimbledon, third round at Montreal, and third round at Cincinnati.

What about the men, though? How are the American men doing in the world rankings? Well, there is only one in the top 5.

Taylor Fritz could not go past Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals of the US Open, suffering a 6–3, 7–5, 3–6, 6–4 defeat. He had 13 break point opportunities but converted only two, which proved costly against the seasoned Serbian. Consequences? A loss of 900 points and a drop in the position by 1. Still, Fritz is the only American in the top 5 of the ATP rankings, resting at number 5 with 4675 points.

Following Fritz is his compatriot and young blood, Ben Shelton, at number 6 with 4280 points, his career high. The 22-year-old American’s 2025 US Open campaign ended in the third round when he was forced to retire against Adrian Mannarino due to a left shoulder injury. The match was tightly contested, with Shelton leading two sets to one before the injury halted his progress.

Frances Tiafoe is hit the hardest after a straight loss of 7-6, 6-3, 7-6 (9-7) to Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany in the third round of the US Open. He saw a drop of 12 ranks and 700 points; he is 29th on the table. However, the American ladies are still making strides.

Anisimova and Pegula follow in the Williams sisters’ footsteps at the US Open

After Amanda Anisimova avenged her Wimbledon loss against Iga Swiatek, she said, “I mean, today proved everything for me, like I can do it, so yeah, this was really special.” What was more special is that after that win, Anisimova became the first American woman to reach Grand Slam semifinals on all three surfaces since the Williams sisters, who did this in 2002. Her portfolio now reflects: semifinals at the French Open (clay), Wimbledon (grass), and the US Open (hard court).

Jessica Pegula is not behind as well. She is now the fifth American to reach 100 WTA-level wins on home soil, joining the Williams sisters, Sloane Stephens, and Madison Keys. But now, just that, the 31-year-old is also the first woman to reach back-to-back US Open semifinals without dropping a set since Serena Williams. Pegula accomplished this in 2024-2025, emulating Williams’ run from 2011 to 2014.

The American defeated Shelby Rogers (6-4, 6-3), Sofia Kenin (7-6(4), 6-3), Jessica Bouzas Maneiro (6-3, 6-3), Diana Shnaider (6-4, 6-2), and then Krejčíková, all in straight sets. Now she’s set to face world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka in the semis, a highly anticipated rematch of the 2024 US Open final. Your predictions?

