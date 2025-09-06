Is 2025 US Open the Most Expensive Grand Slam Ever? Prize Money, Guest Expenditure & Cost Comparison to Other Majors

The 2025 US Open has made history by becoming the most expensive Grand Slam tournament ever, boasting a whopping total prize pool of $90 million. That’s a notable 20% bump from the 2024 purse of $75 million, showing the tournament’s dedication to rewarding players across the board. The singles champions, both male and female, are set to take home $5 million each, which is a significant 39% bump from last year.

Players who get knocked out in the first round of the main draw are still set to take home $110,000, and even those who exit in the opening round of qualifying will walk away with $27,500. This overall increase is designed to help a wider variety of professional players.

The lucrative payouts extend to doubles competitions as well. The winning teams in both men’s and women’s doubles will share a cool $1 million, and the champs of the mixed doubles event will snag the same amount too! This record purse keeps up the US Open’s trend of being at the forefront of Grand Slams when it comes to total prize money distribution.

Grand Slam prize money comparison: Men’s and women’s singles

The 2025 Grand Slam tournaments really stepped up when it came to player pay, and the US Open took the lead as the most rewarding event. It has an impressive total prize pool of $90 million, with $5 million going to both the men’s and women’s singles champions, which is a significant jump from last year. Wimbledon offered a purse of $73.6 million, with each winner taking home $3.75 million.

On the other hand, the Australian Open boasted a $74 million pool, offering $4 million to each champion. The French Open had the smallest prize pool at $45 million, but it still handed out an impressive $2.5 million to each singles winner. All four majors offered the same prize money for both men and women, showing tennis’ dedication to equal earnings at the top level.

Ticket pricing at the Grand Slams: Australian Open, French Open, Wimbledon & US Open

The ticket prices for the four Grand Slam tournaments really differ, showing how each one has its own market and approach to pricing. The Australian Open offers the most accessible entry, with Ground Passes ranging from $19–$59 (AUD), providing access to outer courts and non-ticketed arenas, while reserved arena tickets start around $59–$149.

Wimbledon keeps things accessible with its daily Queue, offering 500 grounds passes for just £20–£30. However, if you’re looking for those premium Centre Court tickets through resellers, be prepared for some pretty steep prices. Main-draw tickets for the French Open are priced around €200 to €400.

The US Open really goes all out when it comes to ticket prices. You can find entry-level loge seats starting around $210 to $262, but if you’re looking for something special, those premium Courtside Box seats can jump up to between $2,300 and $2,851 for the later-round evening sessions.

Your US Open budget in a pinch… From water to signature snacks, how much will it really cost?

Water prices at the grand slam events

Water prices at the Grand Slams reflect their local markets and policies. The Australian Open charges A$6.40–A$15, while the US Open sells water for US$7. The French Open prices range from €3 to €5. Wimbledon offers a more sustainable model with a reusable bottle for ~£5, which includes refills.

Beer prices across the major tournaments

Beer prices at the Grand Slams are notably high, reflecting their premium sporting environments. The US Open leads at $14–$16, followed by the Australian Open at A$15–$20. Wimbledon offers pints for £8.45–£8.85, while the French Open ranges from €8–€12, making it a comparatively moderate option.

Signature cocktails at the Grand Slams

Each Grand Slam offers a signature cocktail that reflects its unique character. Wimbledon is famous for its Pimm’s, served for ~£12.25. The US Open features the Honey Deuce, a premium cocktail costing $23. The Australian Open offers champagne and cocktails for A$15–$20, while the French Open’s offerings range from €8–€15.

Signature snacks & dishes at each Slam

Each Grand Slam boasts iconic, albeit pricey, signature fare. Wimbledon is synonymous with strawberries and cream for £2.70. The US Open offers classic stadium food like burgers ($12–$14). The Australian Open serves souvlaki and pizza (A$15–$20), while the French Open provides a sandwich and drink for €8–€15.

Comparing the overall fan experience and costs

The four Grand Slams each provide unique experiences for fans, and they come with different price tags. The US Open really takes the cake when it comes to expenses, with ticket prices that can make your wallet wince and food and drinks that are definitely on the pricier side. It’s all about that high-end, entertainment vibe!

On the flip side, Wimbledon really values its traditions and keeps things affordable with its famous queue system for grounds passes, plus they have a sustainable approach, like using reusable water bottles. Both the Australian Open and French Open sit in a nice spot, offering some reasonably priced tickets and local food options like souvlaki in Melbourne and straightforward sandwiches in Paris.

Each of these tournaments has its own charm. The US Open is all about that luxury experience, Wimbledon brings a special tradition that’s hard to beat, and the Australian and French Opens do a great job of mixing affordability with local vibes.