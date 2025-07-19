Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek’s Wimbledon Dance Almost Didn’t Happen as Insider Reveals Viral Backstory

Wimbledon is more than just a tennis tournament; it’s a timeless tradition, etched in elegance and legacy. After the final balls are struck and champions are crowned, the spotlight shifts to the grand celebration: “Wimbledon’s Champions’ Dinner”. Hosted by the All England Club, this black-tie gala honors the winners in regal fashion. Held this year at the opulent Raffles London at The OWO, the evening shimmered with tennis royalty, sponsors, and dignitaries. Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek, the 2025 singles champions, stole the spotlight, especially when they took to the floor for the traditional champions’ dance. But now, ex-pro Sam Querrey has dropped some jaw-dropping details from that dazzling night. Curious much?

Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek were officially crowned the new King and Queen of Centre Court after a thrilling finals weekend at Wimbledon. Swiatek crushed Amanda Anisimova 6-0, 6-0 on Saturday to claim her 6th Grand Slam and first Wimbledon crown, making history as the first Polish woman to win at the All England Club. On Sunday, Sinner roared back from a set down to dethrone two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4, becoming the first Italian to lift the Wimbledon singles trophy. The Champions’ Dinner, held at the lavish Raffles London, served as the final bow to a fortnight of high drama and chief glory.

The elegant evening included the customary trophy portraits, official honors, and even the awarding of honorary memberships to the All England Club. While the dinner once featured a full ballroom dance, this year Sinner and Swiatek gave a short, stylish performance to “Feel It Still” by Portugal. The Man. Former pro tennis player Sam Querrey recently shared that this year’s formal dance was almost canceled.

Speaking on the Served podcast, former pro Sam Querrey, who attended the Champions’ Dinner this year with his wife, offered an entertaining behind-the-scenes look at the iconic Wimbledon night. “He (Jannik) came out with a trophy. And then at some point, Laura Robson brings them both on stage, does a little Q&A with Iga and Jannik pretty quickly,” Querrey recalled, painting the picture of a night steeped in prestige but sprinkled with spontaneity.

Then came the twist. “And then there was a rumor they weren’t going to have to dance, and then like the crowd, peer pressure them into dancing for like 45 seconds,” he added. It wasn’t choreographed perfection, but that’s what made it special. “It was good, though. Jannik did a good job. Jannik was like feeling good and made it really fun. Smile on his face, started twirling Iga. And then like 45 seconds in, they were done dancing.” A moment unscripted, but forever unforgettable.

Before the brief dance stole the spotlight, guests were treated to a luxurious three-course meal that mirrored the night’s elegance. The culinary journey began with Orkney scallops, nestled in a pumpkin risotto with 24-month aged Parmesan and rosemary chicken jus. The main course featured slow-cooked Hereford beef fillet, paired with potato dauphinoise, tender carrots, and braised short rib in rich red wine jus.

Dessert brought summer to the plate with a vibrant Eton mess, featuring blackberries, passionfruit, and a drizzle of Bermondsey bees’ honey. A curated wine pairing elevated the meal: a 2022 La Rose Creation Chablis from France and a 2023 Italian Chianti, flavors as refined as the company.

Dressed in pure glamour, Swiatek stunned in a lilac Stella McCartney gown worth over $2,000 (£1494), while Sinner channeled classic Italian elegance in a custom dark Gucci suit, complete with signature loafers, both embodying champions not just on court, but on the red carpet.

Now, as Sinner prepares to defend his hard-earned throne during the US Open swing, Swiatek reflected on her own stunning Wimbledon triumph, where she dismantled American Amanda Anisimova in ruthless fashion, a display of dominance that still echoes even now.

Iga Swiatek reflects on ruthless Wimbledon’s ultimate domination

New Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek made headlines not just for her title, but for the merciless precision with which she dismantled Amanda Anisimova in the final. The Pole became the first woman since 1911 to win a Wimbledon final 6-0, 6-0, leaving the American in tears and the crowd in awe. With six Grand Slam titles across all surfaces, Swiatek continues to redefine domination. But speaking at the Champions Dinner at Raffles Hotel, she revealed the mindset behind the masterclass. “It’s not that easy,” she said, peeling back the layers of her icy on-court composure.

When host Laura Robson asked if she ever thought of letting Anisimova get on the board, Swiatek didn’t flinch. “No! I didn’t, but I think any athlete would understand that,” she said. “Obviously, like, I am an emotional person, so inside, I feel much, much more than what I show outside.”

Swiatek admitted the nerves crept in after the semifinal, and she knew she had to lock in. “In this tournament, I knew I just needed to be brave… I knew that I just need to be in my zone, really focus on every point and not take everything for granted, fight for everything,” she explained.

The Polish star also revealed her short window to breathe before the next challenge. “I’m gonna have probably, like, six days off. That’s the most I could negotiate,” she smiled. “But honestly, I gotta say that I really, I feel like this last couple of weeks, they were already, like, the best part of my season, and I really enjoyed myself on the court, even though I didn’t expect that on grass. ”

With the glamor of Wimbledon’s Champions’ Dance fading and the US Open looming, the spotlight shifts again. What will New York bring for the grass-court royalty, Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek? One thing is certain: they’re not done writing history.