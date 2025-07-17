Jannik Sinner’s Wimbledon Win Can’t Erase Emma Navarro’s Shocking Concerns Over Nearing US Open Partnership: “A Little Bit Worried”

The US Open is known for its innovation, isn’t it? Take the example of this year. A few months back, the US Open announced a new format for the mixed doubles event of the tournament to make it more exciting. It will be played a week prior to the commencement of the singles event and will feature 16 teams. Eight of those teams will be selected by the US Open via wildcards, and the other eight teams can enter based on their singles rankings as well. This will enable more singles players to participate in the format and make it exciting. It looks like the preparations have already begun for that format, as Emma Navarro had a piece of advice for Jannik Sinner.

Recently, Sinner captured his maiden Wimbledon title after defeating Carlos Alcaraz in the finals. Despite his victory at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament, Navarro felt that he lacked a major quality that would be essential on the doubles front. While congratulating Sinner for his Wimbledon win, Navarro expressed concerns about an important aspect of Sinner’s game.

She said, “Hey Jannik, it’s Emma here. Just want to say huge congrats on the Wimbledon title. I watched a lot of your matches. I watched your final, and you look like you know you’re playing a lot of good tennis but you know, I’m just getting a little bit worried because I didn’t see you play that much net play.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Further, she went on to add, “You did hit a tweener between your legs at the net at one point, which you know was kind of cool or whatever, but you missed the overhead. I don’t even know if it really counts, but I’m gonna need you to just put in a good bit of work at the net on the doubles court in the next month or so, and hopefully you can improve that part of your game because I’m out here working hard in doubles pretty much every day. So, I need you to step up your game a little bit and match my level. Let’s get to work, buddy.”

AD

Meanwhile, the teams have already been announced for the US Open mixed doubles. The combination of Emma Navarro and Jannik Sinner will be among the many singles stars in the fray. Apart from them, the likes of Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud, Naomi Osaka and Nick Kyrgios, and Madison Keys and Frances Tiafoe will also be playing that format.

Further, the partnership between Navarro and Sinner is already brewing up big time. After announcing their participation together, the two made a candid revelation about teaming up for the first time.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What did Jannik Sinner and Emma Navarro say about their partnership?

Both Sinner and Navarro are seasoned players in the singles circuit, and fans would be eagerly watching how they combine. Although the two are yet to taste success in New York, the mixed doubles event could act as a perfect stage for them to warm up for the singles event. After announcing their partnership, Sinner and Navarro had some fun remarks about their combination.

Jannik Sinner revealed, “I’m very happy to play with Emma. I told her already to not get pissed at me with my very good volleys. In doubles I struggle. Let’s see.” On the other hand, Navarro joked, “I’m excited. I think it’s going to be fun. I’ve got to hold up my end of the bargain on my half. I’m going to have a lot of pressure and a lot of expectations to live up to out there. I know he’s going to be hitting clean forehands and backhands left and right and aces all over the court. It’ll be great.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Given the form Sinner is in, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the team dig deep in the tournament. Which team are you looking forward to in the US Open mixed doubles tournament? Let us know your views in the comments below.