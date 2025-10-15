Jessica Pegula Admits Doping Test Anxiety After Iga Swiatek and Jannik Sinner’s Controversy Shakes Tennis

If you remember, both Iga Swiatek and Jannik Sinner faced provisional suspensions after testing positive for banned substances, though neither case involved intentional use. In Swiatek’s situation, a trace of Trimetazidine found in a contaminated melatonin supplement led to a one-month ban, which an independent tribunal later overturned in October 2024 after clearing her of significant fault. So now, with the Riyadh Finals just weeks away, Jessica Pegula isn’t taking any chances.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Anxiety over the uncertainty surrounding anti-doping procedures is pushing top players to become more meticulous than ever. Even though Coco Gauff edged past Jessica Pegula 6-4, 7-5 in an all-American final at the 2025 Wuhan Open on Sunday, Pegula’s season is far from over. On Monday, the WTA confirmed that Pegula, along with the doubles team of Hsieh Su-Wei and Jelena Ostapenko, has officially qualified for the WTA Finals Riyadh presented by PIF. And now, Pegula, known for her precise, detail-oriented approach to supplement tracking, admitted she’s been feeling growing anxiety around doping tests.

Just a few hours ago, Camille took to X to share a clip of Jessica Pegula from her recent appearance on The Player’s Box podcast with Jennifer Brady and Madison Keys, where she opened up about the growing fear surrounding doping tests in tennis. In the clip, Pegula said, “If you’re taking anything, I’m like super diligent. Advil, Tylenol, I list everything because you don’t know, you see all these stories, and I just get super paranoid.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

She went on to explain just how mentally exhausting the process can be, adding, “It’s just so stressful, and then you don’t know, they don’t send you, like, ‘Oh, you’re clean.’ You would only get notified, I’m assuming, if you failed. So it’s stressful.” Her words reflect a shared concern among players that even unintentional violations can have devastating consequences. The 31-year-old later summed it up bluntly, saying, “It’s terrible. It’s so stressful.” And her fears aren’t unfounded.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jannik Sinner’s three-month suspension came only after trace amounts of Clostebol were detected, a substance transferred through a medicated cream applied by his physiotherapist. Both Sinner and Iga Swiatek, who faced a similar controversy, were cleared of intentional wrongdoing, yet endured harsh public backlash and online scrutiny. So for a top-five player like Pegula, it’s clear why Jessica Pegula is leaving nothing to chance.

And if you recall, while Sinner was initially cleared after the ITIA concluded he bore no significant “fault or negligence,” WADA wasn’t satisfied. Months later, they reopened the case and appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), seeking a stricter penalty. So just when it seemed Sinner was facing a lengthy ban, the agency abruptly dropped the case, leaving many around the tour frustrated and confused. Among the most vocal critics has been Jessica Pegula herself, who hasn’t hesitated to call out the inconsistencies in the system.

AD

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Jessica Pegula blasts WADA over Jannik Sinner’s controversial ban

Earlier this year, before kicking off her campaign against Liudmila Samsonova on Tuesday, Jessica Pegula didn’t hold back while addressing the press. “The process is completely broken,” she began. “My reaction is that, whether you think he did or you don’t, or whatever side you’re on, the process just seems to be completely like not a process.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Pegula, who also serves on the WTA Players’ Council, hinted at WADA’s original proposal, which reportedly called for a one- or two-year suspension for Sinner. But in a surprising twist, the Italian ended up with just a three-month ban (from February 9 to May 4) allowing him to compete at the French Open.

Ultimately, the sudden reduction left many within the sport confused. “It seems to just kind of be whatever decisions and factors they take into consideration, and they just kind of make up their own ruling,” Pegula added. “I don’t really understand how that’s fair for athletes, how it’s fair for players when there’s just so much inconsistency and you have no idea.”

So while the outcome spared the Italian from a potentially career-altering ban, it also exposed just how inconsistent and confusing the anti-doping process has become. And for Jessica Pegula and many others on tour, it wasn’t just about one player’s fate as it was about a system that desperately needs fixing. That said, do you think Jessica Pegula’s growing anxiety over doping tests reflects a deeper issue with how tennis handles anti-doping procedures? And most importantly, how can players protect themselves from accidental violations when even the smallest mistake could threaten their careers?