Jim Courier’s Gesture Fuels Mary Carillo Backlash After Alcaraz-Sinner US Open Final: “Terrible Woman”

“Uh, just a few more words,” was Amanda Anisimova’s only request as she asked host Mary Carillo to let her express her feelings following a devastating loss to Aryna Sabalenka in the US Open final. However, Carillo’s awkward way of handling the post-match ceremony, especially in rushing the players to speak and interrupting when they did, didn’t sit well with anyone. But when it came to the men’s singles final on Sunday, tennis lovers had a smile on their faces seeing a responsible figure take the helm of the situation and do it right. Right after Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner’s epic clash at the Arthur Ashe, fans noticed a 360 degree contrast.

Sinner lost in a tough fight to his longtime nemesis and now six-time slam champion Alcaraz on Sunday evening. After a two hour 42 minute battle of four sets, it was the Spaniard who lifted his second US Open trophy. And guess what? He has also dethroned the (ex-)World No.1, Sinner. Obviously, this was a huge blow to Sinner and, quite thankfully, he wasn’t interrupted, like Anisimova, when called upon stage to let make his emotions known. Reason? It wasn’t Mary Carillo. Instead, the post-match presentation was hosted by former ATP icon and commentator Jim Courier.

Courier let both the players, especially Sinner have his moment with the microphone during the presentation ceremony. “Congratulations on a great tournament Jannik. The microphone is all yours”, he told the Italian, as highlighted by Miles David on X. Miles David underlined what many thought, “Jim Courier gets it right”

Similarly, American sports author Christopher Clarey commented, “Delighted to see the USTA and Jim Courier restoring the concept of letting the finalists give speeches instead of yesterday’s unsuccessful attempt at making it into an interview.”

How was this perceived, you ask? Well, fans took no time to draw parallels between Carillo’s unpalatable stage manners while presenting the women’s singles final awards on Saturday.

Fans take a jab at Mary Carillo after Jim Courier’s act regarding Jannik Sinner

One fan straight-up went to town with the comparison of yesterday’s women’s singles match, saying, “Carillo would be up there still talking on the mic. Lmao” while highlighting how the host made the players, especially Amanda Anisimova, uncomfortable as she stood at the podium to speak following her heartbreaking defeat. Another person echoed similar sentiments while admiring Courier. “Jim was great. Professional. Unlike the terrible woman yesterday.”

Another person chimed in while praising Jim Courier’s act in comparison to Carillo’s. “I had the exact same thought. Just let them say what they want to say. No need for awkward questions.” ‘Tis the time to let out, not respond.

Meanwhile, one fan just wished Carillo had taken the lesson home from Courier for the perfect way to do it, “Hope Mary took notes” for the next event if she gets to host another post-match ceremony.

This is a developing story… For more updates from Flushing Meadows, head to the EssentiallySports Live Blog right now!