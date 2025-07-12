John McEnroe Fires Shots at Amanda Anisimova and Iga Świątek Over Weird On-Court Ritual

The Ladies’ singles final has begun with a bang, with both Iga Świątek and Amanda Anisimova eyeing their maiden title at the Wimbledon Championships. However, Swiatek has taken the early honors in the match, taking a quick one-set lead after winning the opening set 6-0. Although the Pole dominated the proceedings, John McEnroe wasn’t happy with Świątek and Anisimova over their strange on-court ritual. Subsequently, he took a jab at them by calling on the authorities to ban the ritual.

While entering the court, both Świątek and Anisimova were seen wearing headphones and enjoying some music before the big match. However, McEnroe didn’t like them listening to the music instead of enjoying the occasion and the atmosphere and said, “They shouldn’t allow them to wear airpods or headphones because you have got to get them to enjoy this instead of playing some music. Come on now ladies!”

McEnroe had joined BBC’s coverage before heading for commentary when he witnessed the two players wearing the devices. Anisimova was seen wearing headphones in the tunnel and appeared to remove them while entering the court. On the other hand, Swiatek had her headphones on while entering the court and invited the wrath of McEnroe. Interestingly, this ritual isn’t uncommon among the players. Many stars are seen listening to music before big matches to absorb the pressure and handle the occasion well. However, McEnroe didn’t approve of this idea and called on the tournament authorities to ban the players from wearing these music devices.

Swiatek herself has admitted earlier that she likes to listen to Guns N’ Roses, and Led Zeppelin before big matches. “Everybody’s asking me if I listen to that all the time. They keep buying me vinyl records and everything, and I’m like, ‘Guys, if I listen to that all the time, I wouldn’t be able to sleep.’ So it’s just pre-match, just to pump myself up. There’s some AC/DC, Guns N’ Roses, Led Zeppelin, The Rolling Stones. So yeah, rock but not too hard,” she once shared.

Meanwhile, Swiatek herself appealed to the authorities to make a major change. She wasn’t happy with the conditions in her semifinal and made an instant appeal.

Iga Swiatek wants Wimbledon to use the roof

The conditions at this year’s Wimbledon Championships have been very hot, with players feeling the heat as well. Additionally, there were also some incidents among the fans, with one of them even requiring medical assistance. However, the rules at the tournament don’t state that the retractable roof is to come on in such conditions on the Centre Court. But Swiatek felt otherwise, and called for the authorities to change this rule.

She said, “I think it’s not possible for the tournament because I think the tournament is supposed to be outdoor tournament. From what I saw and heard on different tournaments, they’re usually not willing to close the roof when it’s not raining, when it’s not a necessity. I’m not sure why.”

Meanwhile, Swiatek has absolutely dominated her match against Anisimova and won her maiden Wimbledon title. What do you feel about Swiatek inflicting a double-bagel on Anisimova in the Wimbledon finals? Let us know your views in the comments below. Follow the Championships in real-time with EssentiallySports’ Live Blog updates.